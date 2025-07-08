Epic Games continues to have quite the year in court. Following the company's victory to reinstate Fortnite on the App Store, the battle royale game maker's latest endeavor sees it face off against Apple rival Samsung. However, the pair are reaching a new settlement to put to bed claims that Samsung aligned itself with Google to dissuade users from downloading competing apps.

Although the exact details of the settlement are unknown, Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney shares a positive comment on the case on social media platform X. "We're dismissing our court case against Samsung following the parties' discussions. We are grateful that Samsung will address Epic's concerns," Sweeney expresses. Despite Sweeney's satisfaction with the filing's outcome, the Unreal Engine creator has yet to share any more thoughts on what led to this result.

Last year, Epic Games filed an antitrust lawsuit against Samsung and Google, alleging that Samsung phones use an Auto Blocker feature to prevent applications from installation unless they're from the Google Play Store or trusted apps. As the Fortnite maker relies on the Epic Games Store app to welcome in free mobile game players, Fortnite and other titles on the digital storefront were supposedly withheld from users. The Auto Blocker feature debuted on Samsung devices in 2023 but requires users to opt in to the feature.

At least that's how the Auto Blocker functioned initially, as a future update in July 2024 turned it into a compulsory option. It functions similarly to the third-party application security settings that Apple's iMac and MacBook computers use, requiring users to voluntarily allow applications downloaded from the internet to install on their device. Google and Samsung are yet to comment on the case's resolution.

Meanwhile, Epic Games continues its steadfast commitment to collaborating with the biggest brands and properties in pop culture. The next major crossover on the horizon begins with a ton of new Fortnite Superman powers, just in time to celebrate James Gunn's forthcoming DC movie.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're claiming Fortnite codes, diving into the best Steam Deck games, or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.