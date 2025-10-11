Connection issues, lagging, frame drops: all pains of any Fortnite player's existence. Typically, Epic Games' hit battle royale game is technically sturdy, but every once in a while, issues like the ESP-DIST-001 Fortnite error put a stop to your fun. You're not alone, though, as it's taking us down too at Pocket Tactics HQ. Luckily for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 players, there is a way to stop it.

The ESP-DIST-001 error isn't anything new in Fortnite. This issue is actually somewhat common for the free Switch game, and often appears every few months. However, it seems with the recent Fortnitemares update and various hot-fixes, something isn't quite right. ESP issues are basically connection issues, not necessarily to your internet router, but to Epic Games' servers that let you gain access to Fortnite lobbies.

In this case, the problem specifically relates to cache data on your Nintendo Switch, and it can get corrupted when new updates arrive. It's rarer that your internet is the problem, although conflicting DNS problems, NAT type strains, and IP assignment woes can interfere. So, after some testing and looking into the issue, we think this is a suitable fix.

Here's how to solve the ESP-DIST-001 error on your Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 console:

Open 'System Settings' from the Switch home screen by selecting the gear icon. Scroll down and choose System on the left side. Move to the bottom of the menu and select 'Formatting Options' (on Switch 2, this may appear as 'Data Clear Options'). Select 'Clear Cache', then choose your user profile when prompted. If you have multiple profiles, repeat this step for each one affected by the error. Once the cache is cleared, perform a full restart. Hold the power button for three seconds, select 'Power Options', then choose 'Restart'. After your Switch reboots, open Fortnite again. The ESP-DIST-001 error should now be resolved.

If the issue continues, you can try temporarily changing your console region to Europe or Japan under System Settings > System > Region. This workaround can help bypass regional Epic Games server problems, as those regions often connect to different, less congested server clusters. It isn't our go-to fix, but you can give it a go if the first method doesn't work.

However, don't worry too much. Epic Games likely has a fix coming soon, so it should clear up this problem before it gets out of control. There's a lot to do in Fortnite right now, with everyone from Ghostface to Scooby Doo dropping into the island. I pray for my wallet as I'm looking at all those new Fortnite skins.

