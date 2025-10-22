Next Fortnite event uses two underrated The Simpsons characters to kick off C6S5

Could the next Fortnite event be one of the biggest in the game's history? I'm not quite sure it matches The Devourer of Worlds or a black hole forming from the Zero Point, but I'll be happy if it proves me wrong. We all know by now that Fortnite is bringing The Simpsons to the island. Before Homer and the family guzzle some Chug Jugs, two excellent characters that are pivotal to the upcoming Fortnite live event will welcome them in.

If you're wondering why Fortnite is down temporarily and slowly crawling back to life, it's because Epic Games is laying down the building blocks for next week's Fortnite event. While an exact date is under wraps, Chapter 6 Season 4 concludes in ten days on Saturday, November 1, 2025. That means the live event is likely taking place on Friday, October 31, 2025. Typically, these events begin at 2:00 PM ET, 11:00 AM PT, and 7:00 PM BST. You can expect the game's servers to be busier than usual, so don't worry if you can't log in straightaway.

Normally, there is a chance to replay the event before it disappears, too. In terms of clearing space on your Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S, rumors suggest that the update clocks in around the 1GB mark, according to leaker 'HYPEX'. The playlist and pre-event take up a meager 150GB of that, while the remaining 800MB is the main event itself. Sadly, despite recent opportunities to bag free Fortnite skins in the Jason Voorhees Cup and Wednesday Addams Cup, the scooper says that players shouldn't expect to receive any free skins during the event.

To bridge the gap between the two seasons, The Simpsons' Kang and Kodos will appear toward the end of the live event, introducing Springfield as your new Fortnite map to explore. The Simpsons Fortnite map isn't just a few POIs, as leaks confirm Epic Games is deploying a full-on recreation of Springfield. Think of it like The Simpsons Hit and Run, one of the best open-world games that I'm eager to see get a remaster. Kang and Kodos aren't just showing their faces during the event, either.

Fellow leakers 'iFireMonkey' and 'unrealhybrid' add that the duo have "0.01% Battle Bus spawn animation", overseeing the vehicle as it drops players into matches. They also showcase a video of this in action, thanks to some datamining of the battle royale game's files. Kang and Kodos appear almost exclusively in Treehouse of Horror specials, making their debut in The Simpsons Season 2. However, they pop up in singular episodes, whether that's in Season 11 or Season 13 of the show.

All we need now is to see what cosmetics Epic Games is giving us, as I can assure you that Bart Simpson will be taking my V-Bucks without hesitation. There's still time to get some Fortnite codes before then, or check out the Fortnite Kasane Teto skin that's coming for Festival fans.