Superman's reign over Fortnite has to come to an end, sadly, but Marvel is stepping in to save the day. The next movie in the MCU, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is almost here, and you know what that means: new skins. Yes, Marvel's first family is supposedly heading to the island, and while I'm excited to become the Human Torch or Reed Richards, where is The Thing?

As the next Fortnite patch deploys for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, leaker 'ShiinaBR' is already decoding a bundle of Fortnite skins that's inbound for Johnny Storm, Sue Storm, and Reed Richards. Notably, Ben 'The Thing' Grimm is absent, and that's a problem. Maybe Epic Games is too afraid to give us a character with a large hitbox to exploit, but it's not a proper Fantastic Four crossover without him.

It's possible that The Thing could be part of a separate in-game event, such as a series of quests designed to unlock him at a later date. If that's the case, it's a slightly bizarre way to launch these characters in Epic's hit battle royale game.

Shiina's post on the social media platform X allegedly pulls text from in-game, which references reactive-style cosmetics for Johnny, Sue, and Reed. Invisible Woman fans can expect Psionic Orbs that alter her appearance and a "Fantastic Calculations" emote that does the same for Reed. However, it's the "Torch's Flame" reaction that I'm eager to see in action for Johnny. Of course, there are more skins to check out, and Shiina highlights them in the video below.

There's no price information right now, but bundles of characters typically sit at around 3,000 V-Bucks in the Item Shop or 1,500 per character. Epic Games has a very special opportunity here, though. With the ability to tweak vehicle skins for cars around the Fortnite map, I reckon it's time to debut the Fantasticar in Fortnite. And it could be on the way. Shiina claims in a separate post that a free collaboration car is due to appear in the latest update, although no teasers are live to indicate what it is.

With over 60 Marvel skins in-game, it's no surprise that the Fantastic Four are joining the roster. There's even a chance that a new Fortnite Marvel Season is coming in the future. Comparatively, DC Comics' heroes and villains take up around 28 skins, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash. There's still time to get your hands on David Corenswet's version of the Man of Steel and try out the Fortnite Superman Mythic.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases on Friday, July 25, 2025, with previews in some regions the day before. With less than a week until its arrival, Epic Games is likely going to drop some hints soon. In the meantime, boot up some Marvel Rivals Steam Deck matches.

