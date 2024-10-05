If you’re in the market for some new wheels, then Epic Games’ new Fortnite Fast & Furious collaboration has arrived at the perfect time. After crossing over into the arenas of Rocket League in the past, it was only a matter of time before the Vin Diesel blockbuster juggernaut would pull up on the shores of the Fortnite island. However, it isn’t Diesel shining in the spotlight, but the late Paul Walker instead.

The Nissan Skyline has dominated racing games since Need For Speed: Underground sped onto our consoles decades ago, but Fortnite‘s iteration of the iconic vehicle isn’t just any Skyline. This is Brian O’ Connor’s 1999 GT-R R34, first seen in 2 Fast 2 Furious – an underrated entry in the franchise, I might add. The bundle, which is available for 2,500 V-Bucks, includes 11 items to use across one of the best battle royale games out there.

Eight of the items in the bundle will give you new decals and auras to play around with, alongside two sets of interchangeable tires. However, this vehicle’s aesthetic is best left unchanged for that true Fast & Furious look. Purchasing this bundle also enables access to it within Rocket League and Rocket Racing too, although we recommend tearing up the Fortnite map to get some real mileage of it.

Despite the vehicle becoming a legendary piece of iconography within the franchise, it may surprise you that this Nissan Skyline has only featured in two movies. It was last seen in 2021’s F9 briefly, as the movie’s final moments tease that Brian O’ Connor is still active within the franchise’s universe. However, this version of the car sports a new colorway, rather than the old (and awesome) silver/blue design.

With this vehicle bringing Fast & Furious into Fortnite, could this be the start of several crossovers in the future? I don’t know about you, but there’s just something extremely appealing and funny about getting a Hobbs and Shaw skin bundle in-game. Let me race with all the slickest Fortnite guns as Jason Statham and life may just be complete.

At least for a few moments, anyway. The most likely bundle to come from Fast & Furious next in the free Switch game is probably Vin Diesel’s aka Dominic Torretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.

Until then, you can see what Epic Games has in store for the upcoming Fortnitemares event as Halloween approaches.