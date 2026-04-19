The new Fortnite Fear emote pays tribute to Olympic champ IIia Malinin, but where's the Alysa Liu skin?

The Winter Olympics made a big impression this year, thanks to some truly remarkable feats of skill and a few popular personalities taking the internet by storm. Naturally, Fortnite is carving out its slice of the fun the only way Epic Games knows how: through emotes or skins. You can head to the Item Shop right now to pick up the Fortnite Fear emote, which channels a specific moment of excellence during the Milano Cortina Exhibition Gala. However, some of you might be wondering, well, where is the Alysa Liu skin?

As part of the latest Item Shop update in Fortnite, Epic Games has added the Fear emote for 500 V-Bucks. Its description reads, "This is what you wanted." If you didn't catch the Exhibition Gala, that line references the song Fear by NF, which Ilia Malinin performed to. At a key moment in his routine, Malinin, who calls himself the 'Quad God', lands a dramatic flip just as the lyric "Is this what you wanted?" plays through the arena. It's a pretty slick emote. I do wonder if Malinin could get an Icon Skin down the line, though.

With athletes like Lionel Messi and F1 champs like Lewis Hamilton in Fortnite, Malinin is certainly of the same pedigree to get their own spot in your locker. With accolades such as the 2024 World Championship title, multiple U.S. national titles, and a Grand Prix Final title, he's definitely worthy of it. But while Malinin's skill is still a hot topic since the Winter Olympics concluded, there is one person that the internet can't stop talking about.

Alysa Liu made history this year as the first American woman to win Olympic gold in over two decades. With her charismatic charm and well-documented hairstyle, Liu's presence is all over TikTok. But it isn't just her fans that want to see her become part of the world's biggest battle royale game; Liu is keen for it, too. Speaking to USA Today, she says, "I would love Fortnite to do a skin on me! I would buy it!" So, there you go, it doesn't get more direct than that.

If Chappell Roan can manifest her Fortnite Festival debut in the same way, then it can certainly work for Liu. She'd join two-time Gold medalist Chloe Kim, the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboard medal at just 17. In the meantime, if you want the Fear emote, be sure to get it before it leaves the Item Shop on April 23, 2026.

As for me, I'm eager to see if a Fortnite James Bond skin finally materializes as we approach the 007 First Light release date. Now that the Aston Martin DB5 is in-game, my hopes are higher than ever.