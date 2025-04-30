Fortnite's relationship with Star Wars is highly unique, with an unprecedented amount of crossovers, limited-time events, and more appearing in Epic Games' battle royale over the years. The latest collaboration arrives courtesy of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, a brand-new animated show premiering within Fortnite itself. Alongside it, there's a free Fortnite skin to grab, and it's simply too badass to skip over.

You have to give it to the Stormtroopers. They're the clumsiest space force out there, with terrible aim and a truly mean boss overruling the galaxy. But they also look fantastic in battle, and that's why the fresh First Order Stormtrooper skin is ideal for your Fortnite locker. To nab it, all you need to do is the following:

Sign in to your Epic Games account

Find the 'Apps and Accounts' section on your account page

Tap 'connect' on the 'MyDisney Account' toggle

Finish the process on the MyDisney website

Yes, all you need to do is connect a Disney Plus account to your Epic Games account. If you don't have one, you can always ask your friends to help the cause. After all, a good friend wouldn't deny you a free Fortnite skin. Or maybe they might, so it's probably best to fight them in a game of Zero Build. That's what I'd do anyway. When you're not in battle, though, you can check out the premiere of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld in-game.

Just like previous events for blockbuster movies like Christopher Nolan's Tenet, a watch party is unfolding with the battle royale game. The Star Wars Watch Party theater goes live on May 2, 2025, and features fun mini-games like fending off waves of Stormtroopers using blasters and lightsabers.

It launches on the same day as Fortnite's new seasonal update, Galactic Battle. Various Star Wars POIs populate the map, while players can purchase new cosmetics like Darth Jar Jar and Emperor Palpatine through the Item Shop and battle pass.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.