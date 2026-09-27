Five Nights at Freddy's is finally heading to Fortnite, so hold onto your V-Bucks

If there's one thing that's essential in every Halloween season, it's a cozy game of Five Nights at Freddy's, and, finally, Fortnite thinks so too. FNAF is finally making its way to the battle royale shooter just in time for spooky season, so I've got a feeling that this Halloween, we'll all be hitting the battle bus instead of closing the door on our animatronic friends.

"IT'S ME! See you October 1 @fnaf_scottgames", the official Fortnite Twitter/X account posted, alongside a forty-second teaser trailer, which appears to show a pizzeria location on the Fortnite map, and/or possibly a standalone Freddy's experience inside the platform. It also shows a number of Fortnite skins, emotes, and cosmetics, including, of course, a Freddy Fazbear skin. The tweet containing the trailer already has hundreds of thousands of likes - well played, Fortnite.

Leaker 'HYPEX' suggests that there'll be Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy skins, back bling for Freddy, Bonnie, and Chica, the original FNAF 1 song, and instrument cosmetics - and there's probably more to come. As for the actual experience, 'HYPEX' says we'll be able to transform into various bosses, there'll be jump scares within the experiences, and security cameras, which, frankly, a Freddy experience would be missing without.

The collaboration comes as part of Fortnitemares, Epic Games'sannual Fortnite Halloween celebration. The 2025 Fortnitemares skins saw Doja Cat, Peely, and Mothman enter the fray, but if you ask me, this year's is already much cooler - and this is likely only one part of the lineup. We'll have to wait and see what other cool skins come out for the holiday.

Rumored collaborations include a crossover with Curry Barker's Obsession, the hit horror movie featuring breakout star Inde Navarette. There's also a potential Nightmare on Elm Street tease in the initial Fortnitemares trailer, as Epic quickly gives us a peek at a very disturbing boiler room. Considering Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers are already part of Fortnite history, it's about time Freddy Krueger joined the roster.

The hype could be so great that we could see Five Nights at Freddy's veteran Markiplier finally hop onto Fortnite - at least, I'm hoping so, as the YouTuber has kept up with all the various FNAF fan games and prequels - and maybe we'll see some of the FNAF movie cast try their hand. Will you be hopping on too? Let us know over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.