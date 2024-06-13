Do you want to see a Five Nights At Freddy’s Fortnite crossover? Of course you do, you’re people of exceptional taste. Whether you want to hot drop at Fredbear’s Family Diner or get your Foxy, Chica, and Bonnie busting out Doja Cat’s Rebellious emote in perfect unison, everyone wants to see Scott Cawthon’s indie horror darling agree to a collaboration with the much-loved battle royale.

We’ve already been blessed with the likes of Peter Griffin, a bevy of MCU stars, and Son Goku and friends, plus plenty of speculation with Fortnite leaks, so it isn’t too far of a stretch to imagine a world where Freddy Fazbear could hit the griddy after getting a victory royale. Even today, thrash metal legends made their stage debut in the game with the Metallica Fortnite Festival event, with plenty of skins and cosmetics up for grabs from the real-life rockstars.

So, what could a FNAF Fortnite crossover look like? Well, fans over on Reddit are already discussing the possibilities, from the Glamrocks making their tour debut on the Fortnite Festival stage, to how perfect the security breach characters would be for some awesome skins. Bonnie’s guitar as a seasonal custom weapon is highly sought after, and we’d be lying if we tried to say we don’t want to see who would win in a battle between John Wick, Thanos, Omni-man, and Freddy Fazbear.

Considering the fact that Lethal Company appeared in the battle royale recently, simply because the Epic devs loved to play it, we’re honestly surprised that we haven’t seen a FNAF collab already. Whether that’s because Five Nights At Freddy’s wants to remain mysterious and terrifying or because it’s lining up to join some other iconic franchises like Dead By Daylight or Fraymakers in the future, we’re not sure.

The tenth anniversary of Five Nights at Freddy’s is fast approaching, since the animatronic hellscape first exploded into the hearts of horror game fans like a metal fist through the proverbial chest back in August 2014, and so everyone is speculating as to what Scott Cawthon might have in store to celebrate. We’ve already got a FNAF Roblox game in the form of Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Survival Crew, as well as Into The Pit, a brand-new FNAF game in the works. A Fortnite collab would certainly cement the game’s legacy, so we can at least live in hope.

