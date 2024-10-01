The leaves are falling, and the wind is calling, which means Fortnitemares is right around the corner. Epic Games’ beloved annual Halloween event returns in 2024 with heaps of new content, including some blood-curdling crossovers with iconic horror movie franchises. Whether you’re cutting around the island as Leatherface or setting a trap as Billy the Puppet from Saw, the event doesn’t seem to be far away at all.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker ‘FNBRIntel’, we can expect a brand-new event to go live in one of the best battle royale games around in four days at the time of writing. Players can currently jump into the free Switch game to view an in-game countdown.

However, it’s likely this is a smaller event to build up the hype. We wager that Fortnitemares itself will return on or around Friday, October 11, 2024, as last year’s iteration of the event ran from October 10, 2023, following Epic Games’ traditional release pattern for this always-exciting occasion.

So, what can you expect to see in-game when it arrives? Well, a fresh piece of artwork from the recent Fortnite patch notes confirms that Leatherface and Billy the Puppet are coming to the game, alongside what appears to be new Fortnite skins for the Spectra Knight and Marshmello.

It’s unclear whether you can earn any of these skins through challenges but given that Leatherface and Billy the Puppet hail from legendary horror franchises, it wouldn’t surprise us if you need to pony up the V-Bucks to own them. The Fortnite leaker also shares a datamined snippet of a Saw-themed emote, and yes, it’s exactly the line you want to hear: “Do you want to play a game?”

All we need next is an emote that lets us blast Charles Clouser’s Hello Zepp, and we’ll truly be cooking. The next batch of excellent Fortnite memes will truly write themselves.

Additionally, just like previous Fortnitemares events, Epic Games will likely implement some small tweaks to the current Fortnite map with spooky POIs and resurrect Horde Rush mode. In the meantime, prepare for the scares ahead with our breakdown of all the best Fortnite guns in Chapter 5 Season 4 so far.