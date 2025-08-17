Fortnitemares 2025 is creeping up on us, and I always love it when Epic Games increases the spooky factor every year. Whether it's with Call of Duty Zombies-inspired modes or fresh Fortnite Halloween skins, I'll be dropping in for some scares. Leaks are already emerging, claiming that Scream's Ghostface and other horror icons are coming to the game, but a rumored Scooby Doo bundle could be something brilliant.

Just picture it for a moment: a human-sized Scooby Doo skin. Not only is it hilarious on the surface, but the logic of changing the loveable dog to fit within Fortnite's hit-boxes is too funny. It happened to Optimus Prime, after all. However, I reckon that Scooby Doo could be part of the game's long-rumored companions feature, which may let players bring pets with them into battle.

According to scooper 'SamLeakss', Scooby Doo and the gang are all coming to the free Switch game for Fortnitemares 2025. The leaker says that "Shaggy appears to have multiple skins or unique styles", and adds that this information comes from a source who claims Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees is also headed to Fortnite.

With two members of Mystery, Inc. possibly on the way, does it mean that Fred, Daphne, and Velma are set for their battle royale game debut?

I hope so, but it'd be a real missed opportunity if Epic Games didn't bring the Mystery Machine alongside them. I typically find that vehicles for use in Rocket Racing and Zero Build can be expensive, but you know what, I'd probably make an exception for this. Throw in a Jam Track for Simple Plan's take on the Scooby Doo theme, and I'll ascend.

Scream's Ghostface is also rumored to be part of Fortnitemares 2025. While it isn't clear which iteration of the legendary Wes Craven creation is coming, I reckon that Skeet Ulrich's version is the likely candidate. In a separate leak, 'HYPEX' reports that a Ghostface mythic will appear around the map, giving limited-time abilities to players.

The leaker adds that the Mythic gives you the chance to "stalk players and jumpscare them" while using two different attacks. Cosmetics for Ghostface aren't mentioned, but it'd easily join the ranks of the best Fortnite skins if it appears in the Item Shop. In the past, Fortnitemares has brought Evil Dead's Ash Williams, Saw's Billy the Puppet, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface to the game.

