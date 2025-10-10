Fortnitemares 2025 is officially underway, giving you weeks of mayhem with some of your favorite horror characters and franchises. Fortnite is going all out this year, and I can't wait to dive in, especially as the new Reload map sporting those spooky vibes arrives in-game today, and it features some familiar locations that horror fans should be more than familiar with at this point.

The new Fortnite map is Nitemare Island - that's certainly fitting for spooky season - and some of the locations are clear staples of the genre. Let's look at Creepy Cabins, for example; it's essentially a campsite next to a lake. Huh, I wonder who you could bump into around there. A scary guy with a hockey mask and a machete, possibly? Jason Vorhees is part of the Fortnitemares lineup, so you can expect to see people running around as him.

One of the other Fortnite skins coming as part of the Halloween event is Ghost Face, the iconic villain from the Scream franchise, and, as this villain is partial to massacres in Woodsborough, I can imagine they'll feel right at home in the Spooky Suburbs portion of Nitemare Island. If I don't have a Ghost Face (or twen) chasing me through town, I'll be bitterly disappointed.

There's also Haunted Hamlet, Estranged Estate, Punishment Patch, Retail Ruin, Gravy Gates, Revenge Reels, and Terror Turrets; the names likely let you know that horror tropes like graveyards, haunted mansions, and deserted villages. It's going to be fun exploring all there is to see on Nitemare Island.

Of course, beyond Scream and Friday the 13th, there's a heap more collaborations as part of Fortnitemares, including a Fortnite Poppy Playtime partnership that sees the arrival of Poppy Playtime's Huggy Wuggy. I must admit, I do have a soft spot for the Wugster, even if all he ever wants to do is eat me when I see him. Then there's the appearance of several members of Mystery Inc. with the Scooby-Doo collab, because why wouldn't they be about with all these people in outfits and masks?

There's also the new Fortnite Doja Cat skin you can get during Fortnitemares, and you and your squad can actually face off against her in the battle royale game. Fortnite's Ash Williams skin is also returning to the item shop this spooky season, and as you could last buy him more than 723 days ago, I think this is a welcome comeback for The Evil Dead legend.

Epic Games is on a roll with these partnerships, teaming with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey for a Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters collab, and you can get skins for all three of the Huntr/x members as part of it. However, I'll admit to being severely disappointed in the lack of jam tracks - What It Sounds Like, How It's Done, Takedown, etc, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack is full of bangers that should be in Fortnite. Playing How It's Done on my phone while eliminating other players is honestly such a vibe.

While all of these collabs are exciting, getting all of the Fortnitemares 2025 skins is sure to be expensive, so make sure you check out our Fortnite codes guide to at least nab yourself some freebies this Halloween season. Fortnitemares runs until November 1, so you'd best make the most of it, because it's a long 11 months to wait before it starts again.