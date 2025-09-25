Fortnitemares is around the corner, and it has some spooktacular skins

I love Halloween. All things spooky and horror are my jam, so I love it when annual videogame events like Fortnitemares roll around. Plus, Epic Games enjoys adding new cosmetics to the item shop, so I always know that I'll have a new outfit to run around in, and this year, the Fortnitemares skins are looking great.

Reputable Fortnite leaker Shiina (thanks to fellow leakers FNAssist and Wenso) shared three new Fortnite skins on X, and I'm actually having a tough time deciding which one I like the most. First up, we have the trusty Peely, who looks like he's seen better days, as half of his body is skeletal, letting you know what's under the pill. I'm an avid collector of things like the Mighty Jaxx One Piece Hidden Dissectibles, and this skin reminds me of those.

Up next is a man in a pig's mask. Yes, it's as spooky as it sounds, as it's a muscular gentleman with surgical gloves, combat boots, an apron, and a variety of knives, along with a hook on a chain. Let's just say that this guy looks like he's trying out to join the Dead by Daylight killers roster.

The third and final new skin to appear in the leaks is Mothman. Honestly, as someone who enjoys urban and cryptic legends, this just might be my favorite of the three outfits coming to the battle royale game. If you're unfamiliar with the Mothman legend, people believe it to be a humanoid creature from West Virginia, with various sightings in 1966 and 1967. It's essentially another Bigfoot phenomenon, and being able to run around as Mothman in Fortnite sounds like a riot.

If there's one thing all of these skins have in common, it's that they sound suitable to Fortnite's Delulu mode, which is absolute carnage. Unsurprisingly, the new feature is off to a pretty bad start with thousands of Fortnite Delulu bans occurring during its first weekend, but that doesn't mean that everyone is having a bad experience with proximity chat.

It's not all great in the land of Fortnite at the moment, however, for the Fortnite Sonic collaboration is one of the worst I've seen for a while, and I'm genuinely flabbergasted that Sonic and Shadow don't have skins - not everyone wants shoes, you know. Luckily, we have a Fortnite codes guide, so you can at least grab something useful, rather than overpriced black and blue sneakers.