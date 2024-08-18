Fortnite is waving goodbye to the Samsung Galaxy Store soon, but don’t worry, it isn’t all bad news. With the launch of the Epic Games Store on Android and iOS recently, Fortnite’s next chapter on mobile is kicking things off by offering Samsung players a free skin for their loyalty over the years – and you might be one of the lucky few who can claim it.

In a new Epic Games blog post, it clarifies that it is giving out the Fortnite Space-Touched Serenity Set to players who have dropped into one of the best battle royale games out there exclusively on Samsung devices. The limited-time offer is extended to owners of some of the best Samsung phones or tablets on the market right now, but you’ll need act fast to get your hands on the skin bundle. You’ll need to have played the game between December 3, 2022, and August 16, 2024, on a Samsung phone or tablet to be deemed as eligible.

Additionally, Epic Games expresses that you’ll need to have played the game between Friday, August 16, 2024, and Sunday, September 15, 2024, since then too. If that sounds like you, then you’ll receive the Space-Touched Serenity Set by Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The bundle is a vibrant set of items with a dazzling cosmic aesthetic, and fully kits out your in-game locker with the following items: Andromeda Outfit, the Starforged Blades Back Bling and Pickaxe, and the Galactic Turquoise Wrap.

It’s a great treat to usher in the next era of the free mobile game‘s time on Samsung devices, and we’re eager to see how the current season unfolds after its bombastic launch. If you’ve been out of the loop with Fortnite, the game’s latest seasonal update, Chapter 5 Season 4, is all about Marvel Comics affair that brings an array of your favorite heroes and villains to the island. With the forces of Fantastic Four baddie Dr. Victor von Doom on the horizon, there are plenty of treats to uncover in standard or Zero Build matches.

I’ve been hunkering down with my trusty Switch, adjusting to the new meta which is currently dominated by the Fortnite War Machine’s Arsenal Mythic set. Honestly, it is absolutely filthy, and I recommend getting your hands on it immediately. But before you do that, don’t forget to sort out your Epic Games Store download on your mobile or tablet.