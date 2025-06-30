In 2023, Epic Games reached a $245 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, as the Fortnite studio faced accusations of deceiving players into making unwanted purchases. Now, the next round of refunds is here, and over $126 million is finding its way back to players. If you're lucky, you might be next to claim some cash back.

This comes from a fresh statement from the FTC, which expresses that "as part of this latest round of refunds, the FTC will send 969,173 checks and PayPal payments on June 25 [2025] and June 26 [2025] to consumers who filed a valid claim." As a result of Epic Games' "deceptive billing practices," the FTC states that the current total of money returned to Fortnite players is over the $200 million mark.

And there's still more to come, as the Fortnite FTC claims website says that "we expect to send additional payments in 2026 after we have reviewed and validated all claims." If you haven't done so already, you can sign up to verify whether you're owed any money from in-game purchases. The FTC clarifies that you have until Wednesday, July 9, 2025, to file a claim through this portal.

Naturally, there are some conditions to be eligible for refunds from Epic's battle royale game. Here's how you may fall under them:

You were charged in-game currency for items you didn't want between January 2017 and September 2022

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges

Applicants need to be at least 18 years old or have a parent or legal guardian fill out the form for them. In the FTC's original filing, it highlights Epic Games' sales practices in Fortnite: "Fortnite's counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration led players to incur unwanted charges based on the press of a single button. The company also made it easy for children to make purchases while playing Fortnite without requiring any parental consent."

While this has stewed in the background, Epic Games recently won its battle against Apple to reinstate Fortnite on the App Store.

