Fortnite and physics collide in this new feature

Fortnite Creative developers can finally publish islands that use general physics, and we're sure that there's going to be some chaos.

Fortnite general physics: a woman with fire attire chucking a soccer ball in the air in front of a blurred mountain screenshot
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Published:

Fortnite 

Things are about to get even more chaotic in Epic's battle royale game, with developers finally being able to publish islands with Fortnite general physics. Ah, I can see it now, the soccer balls are going to be flying all over the place, as islands dedicated to the beloved sport are sure to pop up in troves.

Epic originally released the feature earlier this year on Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN), but developers couldn't publish islands that use it until now. As part of the 37.30 Fortnite Ecosystem Update, Epic is enabling the publishing of physics-enabled islands through the beta. While I stand firm on a number of soccer games appearing in the firm of islands, puzzle games are also likely to show up with the use of physics, as players can move objects. Chaos is pretty much a guarantee with these experiences, and I can't wait to see developers get creative with the Fortnite guns, too.

However, there is a small caveat in that you can only use general physics if you develop your island on PC with UEFN, as it's not available in Fortnite Creative, so you can't play with science on Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox.

While the general physics are great for developers, players also have a reason to celebrate at the moment - beyond all of the incoming physics-based islands, of course. The Fortnite Thin Client is now here for Android and iOS users, allowing you to uninstall specific parts of the free mobile game. So, if you just want to enjoy some battle royale action, you can save phone space by getting rid of the modes and features you don't use.

Furthermore, as we get ever closer to spooky season, Epic Games is giving you reasons to look forward to this year's Fortnitemares event, as leaks suggest a Fortnite Ghostface skin is on the way, along with a Fortnite Skin for Jason Voorhees. I know I can't wait to run around as these iconic horror villains.

