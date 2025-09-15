I'm sure you'll agree when I say that Fortnite does Halloween better than most multiplayer games out there. Every year, a new Fortnitemares event arrives, bringing some spooky festivities to the island and skins to match. This year, leaks suggest that Ghostface and Jason Voorhees are coming to the Item Shop. However, their debut on the island won't be without some unique tricks to play on your rivals.

Earlier this year, you may remember we reported on the possibility of Scooby Doo headlining Fortnitemares 2025. The iconic canine and his detective buddies are all part of the fun, with Fortnite skins for each of the gang supposedly in the works. As long as it includes the Mystery Machine, then I've got no beef with Fortnite. Yet, within the cracks, whispers of Scream's Ghostface continue to appear, and now it seems they'll be wreaking havoc with a special Mythic item.

Reporting on what to expect in this year's event, reliable scooper 'HYPEX' says that Ghostface's Mythic item is a Stalker Knife that players should be able to find around the Fortnite map. Previous leaks claim the weapon belongs to Jason Voorhees, but that isn't the case anymore. It's unknown what abilities the Stalker Knife will give to players, but we can imagine it'll reward players with agile movement and speed.

I'm hoping that Ghostface is based on Skeet Ulrich's version, personally. I can't see Emma Roberts or other Scream alumni signing up for this event, but I'd like to be pleasantly surprised. Jason Voorhees, however, will make your life a living hell in another way.

Medallions are a common part of the battle royale game following their launch in December 2023. I don't take too much issue with them now, considering how overpowered most Medallions were at the time of release.

That could change, though, as Jason Voorhees will get his own buff for players to collect, according to HYPEX. Considering that Jason Voorhees is a force of nature, not unlike Michael Myers, it'll likely be a powerful addition to anyone's arsenal.

Either way, the clock is ticking, and it won't be long until Fortnitemares 2025 begins. In the meantime, when you're not claiming Fortnite codes, you can prepare the Megazord Rising update. Not only does it give you and four friends to pilot the Power Rangers' iconic mech, but Lord Zedd is on his way, too.