Fortnite leaks suggest musical legends Gorillaz will headline Season 10 festival

Fortnite Festival headliners have ranged from iconic bands that have been around for decades, like Metallica, to everyone's favorite anime queen, Hatsune Miku. We've seen pop girlies Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter, R&B royalty The Weeknd, and this season, we see a new turn: virtual indie band Gorillaz, known for their huge hits Feel Good Inc., Clint Eastwood, and On Melancholy Hill.

A user on Twitter/X almost accidentally leaked the headliner while datamining and found what they thought were strange cartoon icons. They even said that they didn't know what they were. To the initiated, of course, the images are easily identifiable as Gorillaz's characters, 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. Other leakers have identified further images, which you can view here. It looks like 2-D and Noodle will be in the item shop. We suspect that the official announcement will induce even more excitement.

Loads of Fortnite fans online are massively excited, with many saying they had been waiting for this - and we can't help but agree. Gorillaz's brand is so perfect for this Fortnite game mode, and we hope it will introduce more of their excellent music to a younger audience. Maybe it'll even boost Blur's career, given that Gorillaz is the side-project of the legendary frontman Damon Albarn.

Some had hoped for Olivia Rodrigo after speculation that she would be headlining this season. But it seems like Rodrigo is holding out - perhaps for her next album cycle, she'll consider the collab. Fortnite Festival Season 10 will arrive on August 26 and will run until October 14. If you're hoping to catch Gorillaz, be sure to tune in then!

