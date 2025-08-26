It's coming up, it's there: the Gorillaz Music Pass is yours to grab in Fortnite right now. Wave goodbye to Bruno Mars, because 2-D, Murdoc, Russel, and Noodle are headlining the Fortnite Festival stage. With legendary tunes to put in your Jam Track loops, it's one of the biggest collaborations Epic Games has secured yet. But it might be the last major crossover for a long time, though.

After the disappointment of those Daft Punk rumors turning into thin air, seeing Gorillaz in Fortnite is a blessing. Tunes like 19-2000 (Soulchild remix, of course) and Dare rewired my brain chemistry growing up, and the latter is part of the band's takeover of the Item Shop. Purchasing the music pass instantly unlocks Russel's Hobbs, the One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling, and Russel's Drums. There's also a Murdock skin and two new cosmetics tailored to the bassist, too.

While other artists are providing Jam Tracks to the Gorillaz music pass, On Melancholy Hill from Plastic Beach is a major highlight. In the Item Shop, Clint Eastwood also joins the Jam Track roster, while Noodle and 2D get their own cosmetics bundle. It's one of the more exciting collaborations in Fortnite Festival's history, but sadly, Epic Games is winding down the free Switch game's bigger collaborations.

You may have missed it in the developer's Gorillaz announcement post, Epic Games says that "to mark the occasion, the music pass after Season 10 will be a celebration of Fortnite Festival, putting a special focus on Fortnite-original rewards and awesome music. Stay tuned." In the past, tunes like Butter Barn Hoedown have stood out among the crop of Epic Games' original songs, but honestly, this is a bit of a letdown.

I don't think most players are coming to Fortnite Festival for Epic Games' tailor-made content. The huge acts are what make the playlist exciting, especially after having Metallica, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd in-game over the last year. Until then, you've got plenty of time to get all the Gorillaz music pass rewards, so let's recap everything you can get:

One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling

Russel's Drums

Murdoc's Cape Back Bling

Murdoc's Bass

Murdoc skin

Russel skin (instant unlock)

Gorillaz - On Melancholy Hill

MXZI - MONTAGEM TOMADA (Slowed)

Hanumankind - Run It Up

Stone Temple Pilots - Interstate Love Song

Grzzly Keys Keytar

Brite Show Aura

Junkit Drums

Epic Games - End of the Earth

Epic Games - Pick It Up (Remix)

Epic Games - Chyld of Dawn

Epic Games - Come Alive

We also have Fortnitemares 2025 to look forward to, which could give us pretty awesome Fortnite skins. A few extra Fortnite codes would make it even better.