You only have three days to get the Fortnite Grace Ashcroft skin before Resident Evil Requiem launches

Going to the Fortnite Item Shop isn't the only way to get new skins these days. For some players, converted characters like Alan Wake will never appear in a store bundle. That's because Epic Games reserves certain crossovers, using them as incentives to pick up a new game. If you want the new Grace Ashcroft Fortnite skin, then you already know where this is going, as Resident Evil Requiem draws closer to release.

I'll admit, going from the ultra-lifelike renditions of Michael J Fox's Marty McFly or Uma Thurman's The Bride to Epic's more traditional style with Grace Ashcroft is giving me whiplash. With Capcom's impeccable art direction and photoreal approach to Resident Evil Requiem, I expected Grace's appearance to follow the trend. Whether you love this brand-new Fortnite cosmetic or not, you'll need to purchase RE:9 through the Epic Games Store if you want it.

According to Epic Games' FAQ section for Resident Evil players, it states that "players who pre-purchase Resident Evil Requiem via the Epic Games Store will also receive Grace's outfit and other items in Fortnite." Whether the skin is available with purchases after the game's release is unclear. However, if it's anything like Alan Wake 2, you won't be able to get Grace Ashcroft once the pre-launch period is over.

If you're really keen to see Grace Ashcroft hit the griddy in Fortnite, then there is still plenty of time to lock in your Resident Evil Requiem pre-order. Once you confirm your purchase, you should see a prompt confirming she's in your locker when you boot up Fortnite. Well, with a small caveat. Epic Games will distribute Grace Ashcroft to players in March. However, Resident Evil Requiem will release on February 27, 2026, so you don't have too long left ensure you're part of that wave.

Grace's appearance is part of Epic Games' mission to collaborate with publishers using EGS to sell its games. In the company's 2025 year-in-review, it shares that "players who purchase participating games will get a Fortnite cosmetic along with a matching character avatar for their Epic account profile. This will be available in the first half of the year. Upcoming partners include Capcom, miHoYo, Pearl Abyss, S-Game, MintRocket, and Kakao Games, as the first to participate."

Epic is to reveal more franchises later this year, with rumors claiming a Fortnite James Bond skin could be on the cards. You can see the first of that promise with the Honkai Star Rail Fortnite crossover.