Fortnite Grapple Gloves take me back to the days of Spider-Man's debut on the island. A glorious seasonal update that Epic Games is yet to match, in my opinion. This fan-favorite item is back in-game, but not without purpose, as a new weekly quest is leaving players stuck without an easy XP boost. It doesn't have to be that way, though.

How do I get Grapple Gloves in Fortnite?

There's plenty to like about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. After all, it has David Corenswet's Superman leading the update's superhero lineup. But even Superman needs Grapple Gloves. To find Fortnite Grapple Gloves, you can get them by opening loot chests or as floor loot around the map. While their appearance is random, I find that visiting Fortnite map POIs like Utopia City has the best odds of discovering Grapple Gloves.

But why exactly do you need them? Well, there's a weekly quest that requires battle royale game players to complete the following: swing consecutively with the Grapple Gloves without touching the ground. It sounds easy, but surprisingly, it can be a pain to complete this without another squad wiping you out. Don't worry, though, because there is one place on the map I know is ideal for this quest.

Take a trip to Shining Span, because there are loads of trees and open space for you to play around in. This area isn't typically as populated as other POIs when dropping into Zero Build, so you should be able to complete this quest with ease. You'll net 5,000 XP for doing it, too. Like any weekly quest, though, there isn't much time to check this off your list.

Aside from swinging around the island, Fortnite Blitz Royale is also live now, with ever-changing updates that revisit the game's past. Or if you need a break from fighting, the new Fortnite Bruno Mars update for Festival players is here.

