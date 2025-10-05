We're past the point of no return when it comes to Fortnite crossovers, for better or worse. Pretty much anything from pop culture is fair game, but Epic Games needs to know that its next collaborations will hit the mark. Surveys are commonplace for hit battle royale games, but for the first time, the studio is specifically mentioning Grand Theft Auto alongside Overwatch, Roblox, and more as it tees up player interest.

Yes, you read that right: Epic Games is considering Grand Theft Auto as a potential Fortnite collaboration. Rockstar Games' long-running series of crime games is part of a recent survey designed to gauge interest in future releases for Fortnite. It joins a considerable number of new Switch games and free mobile games on the list, including Pokémon Go, PUBG Mobile, and Zenless Zone Zero. Specifically, Epic Games wants to know what games you're playing right now and unreleased titles you're eager to play - including GTA 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

For the most part, I'm usually one to let surveys like this go amiss in mobile multiplayer games, but Fortnite is usually consistent at delivering events, modes, and cosmetics based directly on demand. The arrival of Metallica, Billie Eilish, Daft Punk, and countless other Fortnite skins is proof of this, after all. I'm still hopeful that my favorite band, Foo Fighters, gets its time to shine on the Festival stage after appearing on previous surveys.

Because of how crucial these surveys can be in swaying Epic Games to focus on certain movies, TV shows, musicians, or games, I'm curious to see how it uses the feedback it gets from this survey. I don't doubt for a second that a lot of answers will tick GTA Online or GTA 6, but I'm personally gunning for the option to select 007 First Light to lead to something. It isn't like this is the first time James Bond has been referenced in the same breath as Fortnite before.

Earlier this year, leaks for a potential James Bond Fortnite crossover emerged, pointing toward existing Rocket League vehicles that could be ported over to Fortnite. Epic Games continues to do this with popular cars such as the Batmobile, and it wouldn't be out of place to see the Aston Martin DB5 receive the same treatment. While the Batmobile didn't bring along any new skins, perhaps James Bond can be the exception.

Whether a James Bond skin is based on on-screen actors like Daniel Craig or Patrick Gibson's in-game version is hard to theorize on in light of Amazon's acquisition of the series. I can see James Bond fitting in the Fortnite universe more organically than any of Grand Theft Auto's protagonists. Although it would be amusing to see Trevor Phillips decimating lobbies alongside Big Smoke or Claude from GTA 3.

The same goes for titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which also gets a mention on the list. Would Nintendo let players gun down K.K. Slider in cold blood across the island? I doubt it, but anything is possible in Fortnite. If Benson Boone emotes and Binding of Isaac cosmetics can come to the Item Shop, then I won't completely rule out Tom Nook chasing me down for growing debt in Fortnite Delulu mode.

Until Epic Games peels back the curtain, you can hop into Fortnite Demon Rush mode or grab some Fortnite codes to keep you entertained in the meantime.