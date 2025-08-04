As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Fortnite's new Halo and Power Rangers skins can gladly rob my V-Bucks

It isn’t just Master Chief coming to Fortnite as new Halo skins are coming from Xbox’s FPS, and the potential arrival of Power Rangers.

Fortnite Halo: An image of a Red spartan from Halo and the Green Ranger from Power Rangers.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Fortnite 

Sniping Fortnite players as Master Chief is a beautiful sight to behold, but I want more than just the iconic Spartan. Epic Games is somehow reading my mind, as new Fortnite Halo skins are officially heading to the island. But what if another type of butt kicking hero joined the battle alongside them? Well, you probably wouldn't expect the Power Rangers to be those heroes.

Power Rangers joining Fortnite feels like a crossover that should have happened already. Whether you love Wildforce or the classic Mighty Morphin' era, the lovable band of dinosaur-worshipping, karate-kicking teenagers is also on Epic Games' Fortnite skins hit list. Unlike the forthcoming Halo skins, which the developer is teasing with a clip paying homage to the Red vs Blue web series, the studio is playing mind games with eager players.

The usual gauntlet of leakers like 'HYPEX' are already spilling the beans on their battle royale game debut, but when pressed about the Power Rangers, Epic Games cheekily responds with some playful emojis. That's something at least. I reckon that the Tommy Oliver version of the Green Ranger would be an awesome battle pass skin, although I'm pretty partial to Cole Evans' Red Ranger from Wildforce. Either way, they'd better include the Mighty Morphin' theme tune as a Jam Track.

HYPEX claims Tommy Oliver and a Megazord skin are locked in, but a proper look is likely arriving with the Chapter 6, Season 4 trailer. As the update launches on Friday, August 8, 2025, the footage should be in your hands at least a day before. What's more concrete, though, is that our fresh Spartans are on hand to defeat a looming bug threat. Could this be a thinly veiled reference to The Flood, the gnarly parasitic foes that Halo fans are all too familiar with?

Fortnite Halo: An image of a a red and blue spartan soldier in Fortnite.

It's a major shift away from Super, the current seasonal theme that is all about superheroes, primarily from the DC universe. Looking ahead to later this year, it appears as though the most famous cartoon family in history is finally getting some Fortnite love. Meanwhile, Epic Games is overcoming Google Play Store obstacles with a vital win for the game's position on the digital marketplace.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're claiming Fortnite codes, diving into the best Steam Deck games, or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.