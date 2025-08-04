Sniping Fortnite players as Master Chief is a beautiful sight to behold, but I want more than just the iconic Spartan. Epic Games is somehow reading my mind, as new Fortnite Halo skins are officially heading to the island. But what if another type of butt kicking hero joined the battle alongside them? Well, you probably wouldn't expect the Power Rangers to be those heroes.

Power Rangers joining Fortnite feels like a crossover that should have happened already. Whether you love Wildforce or the classic Mighty Morphin' era, the lovable band of dinosaur-worshipping, karate-kicking teenagers is also on Epic Games' Fortnite skins hit list. Unlike the forthcoming Halo skins, which the developer is teasing with a clip paying homage to the Red vs Blue web series, the studio is playing mind games with eager players.

The usual gauntlet of leakers like 'HYPEX' are already spilling the beans on their battle royale game debut, but when pressed about the Power Rangers, Epic Games cheekily responds with some playful emojis. That's something at least. I reckon that the Tommy Oliver version of the Green Ranger would be an awesome battle pass skin, although I'm pretty partial to Cole Evans' Red Ranger from Wildforce. Either way, they'd better include the Mighty Morphin' theme tune as a Jam Track.

HYPEX claims Tommy Oliver and a Megazord skin are locked in, but a proper look is likely arriving with the Chapter 6, Season 4 trailer. As the update launches on Friday, August 8, 2025, the footage should be in your hands at least a day before. What's more concrete, though, is that our fresh Spartans are on hand to defeat a looming bug threat. Could this be a thinly veiled reference to The Flood, the gnarly parasitic foes that Halo fans are all too familiar with?

It's a major shift away from Super, the current seasonal theme that is all about superheroes, primarily from the DC universe. Looking ahead to later this year, it appears as though the most famous cartoon family in history is finally getting some Fortnite love. Meanwhile, Epic Games is overcoming Google Play Store obstacles with a vital win for the game's position on the digital marketplace.

