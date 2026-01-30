Honkai Star Rail is coming to Fortnite

Yes, you read that right - there's an Honkai Star Rail crossover coming to Fortnite in some shape or form. No one saw this coming, and it wasn't on our 2026 bingo card. Details are very thin on the ground for now, but here's what we know.

On Friday, January 30, the Epic Games Store posted this image on X, showing two swords stuck into the ground with the caption "Who's trailblazing their way to Fortnite? 👀". If you've played Honkai Star Rail, you may recognize the swords as HSR's Blade and HSR's Kafka's weapons. He uses the cracked one on the left, while she wields the right.

This is news to us. We've often thought about Genshin Impact or Zenless Zone Zero collabs or cosmetics in Fortnite - lord knows there's a gold mine of options out there - but now it seems that some sort of collab is officially happening.

Fortnite has yet to post about it on its own socials, and at the time of writing, there aren't any leaks to suggest what content we may see. It might be skins so you can turn into Blade and Kafka on the battlefield, an event themed around the game, or even a sidekick shaped like some of the options Star Rail has.

For now, we're going to (im)patiently wait for more information. We're also speculating about whether any of Hoyoverse's other properties will come to the game - imagine Zhongli dropping out of the battle bus. Iconic.