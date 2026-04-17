Fortnite may get another Invincible wave as season four wraps up

There may be another Invincible x Fortnite crossover to celebrate season four on the way, with more cosmetics to keep.

fortnite invincible news - artwork of Invincible's Fortnite collaboration characters
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While we're all deep into season four, it looks like Fortnite is gearing up for more Invincible content to mark the finale. Multiple sources report that a new collection of skins and cosmetics is coming, so keep your eyes peeled.

Encrypted Fortnite skins seem to have been found in the game, according to reports by Loolo_WRLD and ShiinaBR. InvincibleIntel, SpushFNBR, and Hypex have posts about content in the potential collab, too - mentioning that characters like Anissa, Cecil, and Tech Jacket may be involved. A lot of replies mention wanting Thragg, too, so perhaps he'll make an appearance.

Looking at the two previous releases can give us an idea of what to expect. Wave one, debuting in 2023, included Omni-Man and his cape, Atom Eve, Invincible, and a Burger Mart Bag as back bling. Wave two then brought Allen the Alien, Dupli-Kate, and a new skin for Invincible himself in 2025.

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As season four's last episode drops on Amazon at the end of April 2026, we may see wave three of the collab release soon after that. No spoilers please, some of us are yet to catch up - but we're still thinking about what (or who) could appear in Fortnite.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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