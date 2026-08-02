Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite returns after being banished to the Epic Games vault

For those of you jumping into Fortnite recently, you likely saw the Ironmouse Sprite appear around the island. But it seems to have been a mistake on Epic Games' part, as the V-Tuber's Sprite quickly found itself vaulted. Well, the good news is that this is temporary, as the Ironmouse Fortnite Sprite returns properly on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

In a recent livestream, the V-Tuber says that "it came out too early. It was a sneak peek. It will be available on my anniversary on August 4." If you're new to Ironmouse's content, then August 4, 2017, is when she made her debut. Every year she celebrates the occasion in various ways, and now you can join the fun by booting up Epic's battle royale game.

Over the last couple of days, players could find the Ironmouse Sprite dotted around the map for a short time. Like other Sprites, Ironmouse's inclusion offers players unique buffs and passives that make firefights a little easier to survive. Ironmouse's Sprite offers players faster health regeneration, as well as low gravity while regaining health. With each level up, the rate of health gained back increases, too.

Thanks to FortniteGG, you can get a better rundown of what the Ironmouse Sprite offers above. Let's hope nobody steals it off your back during the pre-game lobby. It's unclear why Epic Games let the cat out of the bag early with Ironmouse's arrival, though. Perhaps it was a playful tease, or maybe it's just a minor goof behind the scenes. Although a Sprite is confirmed, there's also a possibility of Ironmouse skins dropping in the Item Shop.

Following her comments in the livestream, she later says that this is "all I can say right now," suggesting that other cosmetics are in the works. If that's the case, you can expect a bundle of sorts, likely including a backbling, glider, and a pickaxe. These bigger bundles typically cost upwards of 2.4k V-Bucks, while a singular skin goes for 1.5k. But what about players who got hold of the Sprite?

Well, 'FireMonkey' says that "she will be missing from your Sprite collection until she is re-enabled. When she gets re-enabled, you'll continue to have her already unlocked with whatever level she was when you last equipped her." So, don't worry; it'll be waiting for you when you boot up on Tuesday.

Until then, check out the latest Fortnite codes and swing by the Pocket Tactics Discord server to find yourself a squadmate.