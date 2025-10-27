Ninja, MrBeast, SypherPK. All of them have Fortnite skins appearing in the Item Shop from time to time, and there's plenty of room for more streaming icons to join in. Well, the next spot is ripe for the taking, as IShowSpeed looks set to race onto the island. In a lot of ways, a Fortnite IShowSpeed skin feels like a match made in heaven, but for others who are unfamiliar with the Twitch and YouTube streamer, you're likely wondering this: why?

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where you've probably seen IShowSpeed before, but I wager it's a clip of him barking at fans, declaring his love for Christano Ronaldo, or trying not to crash out on Fortnite. Epic Games' hit battle royale game is the foundation for one of the streamer's most famed moments, the '2021 Early Stream'. People hold it in such high regard that his fans are trying to dethrone Breaking Bad's acclaimed 'Ozymandias' episode, the highest-rated TV episode on IMDb, as we speak.

Almost four years later, IShowSpeed's recent antics over the weekend see them hopping back into Fortnite, referencing that livestream's cultural impact. Between attempts to pummel players in-game, he addresses the game itself and teases that a collaboration is in the works. "Speaking of Fortnite [laughs], I don't want to say anything, but let me just do this," he says before winking at the camera repeatedly.

With over 45 million YouTube subscribers and around 2.5 million Twitch followers, it isn't hard to see why Epic Games could be deciding to give him his own Icon Series Fortnite skin. It isn't the first time his name has been linked to new cosmetics, either. In a social media post from September, Fortnite leaker 'HYPEX' claims that the collaboration is already in the works, but it's unclear when it will hit the Item Shop.

If the IShowSpeed skin comes to Fortnite soon, I'm curious to see if it drops before the end of the year. From November 1, 2025, onwards, we have The Simpsons Fortnite skins and an entire Springfield map coming to the game. It's easily the biggest crossover with an animated series yet, and it might not even stop there for Epic Games. There is already word of a Fortnite South Park collaboration, which will likely include a couple of Item Shop bundles.

I reckon that we'll at least get an emote calling back to IShowSpeed's love of backflips, because, well, he can't stop doing them. However, he'll be contending with the new Fortnite Benson Boone emote on that front for the most somersaults in the game.

Before that happens, you can grab some Fortnite codes and get ready for the upcoming Fortnite live event to kick off Chapter 6 Season 5.