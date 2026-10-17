You can get this Fortnitemares Jack-A-Nape skin for free if you work hard enough

Spooky season is well and truly upon us, and Fortnitemares is the pinnacle of all things horror in gaming. As part of its seasonal event lineup, Fortnite is offering a terrifying Jack-A-Nape skin for free if you can complete 26 Fortnitemares quests before the end of the month.

I've seen a lot of Fortnite skins in my time, but the Jack-A-Nape skin might be one of the scariest. It's a life-size clockwork monkey, much like the one from Stephen King's short story, able to run around the island terrorizing you with guns and pickaxes. It's the final reward for completing Fortnite's seasonal quests, where you can also grab cursed items like the Wind-Up Key backpack and Clockwork Ape loading screen.

These Fortnitemares quests ask you to complete a range of tasks, from visiting specific locations like the Cluster Coast and Golden Grove to damaging opponents with the Wood Stake Shotgun. The final wave of quests is now available (which was the roadblock to unlocking the Jack-A-Nape previously), and the quests take place across Battle Royale, Horde Rush, and Reload modes. It's a shame Lego Fortnite isn't included, as the skin actually looks pretty cute as a minifigure.

However, there is one slight problem. Although all of the quests are now available, you can't actually complete the Reload quests until Nitemare Island returns to the game on October 19, as they don't count on the Squid Grounds map. That means you only have between then and November 1, 2026, to grab all of the rewards for free, so you'd better get cracking.

Will you be dropping in to unlock the Jack-A-Nape skin? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and visit our Fortnite lobby hack codes guide to grab some extra sprite dust and other Halloween goodies.