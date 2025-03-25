Rotating cosmetics in Fortnite has always been part of the game’s DNA, but the arrival of Fortnite Jam Tracks shifted how Epic Games released new things. Similar to Rock Band and Guitar Hero, you could purchase additional songs at any time without the worry that they’ll disappear on a whim. Sadly, that’s the fate Fortnite Festival has imposed upon players in the latest update.

As of Monday, March 24, 2025, around 90% of Jam Tracks are now missing from Fortnite. Unless Epic reinstates them during a fresh rotation of Item Shop, the usual method of acquiring Jam Tracks is completely gone. Addressing the changes to Fortnite Festival, Epic Games says that “as we work to improve the overall user experience with Jam Tracks in the shop, we’ve reduced the amount of available tracks in favor of a more curated approach. The shop will now display a hand-picked list of jams, bangers, and bops, with new Jam Tracks dropping in every week.”

Typically, new Jam Tracks arrive in the battle royale game’s spin-off mode on a Thursday, with recent additions including Foo Fighters’ 2008 hit The Pretender and Paramore’s Ain’t It Fun. With Epic Games looking to “spotlight” certain artists and potentially overlooked songs, it confirms that “we’re experimenting with a more flexible release schedule” for future updates.

However, unless you went into the Item Shop and read the fine print, there wasn’t much notice about the removal of all those Jam Tracks.

It’s a highly disappointing move for the free Switch game. Modes like Jam Stage, where players can meet up to create unique loops from Jam Tracks, hugely benefit from being able to grab Jam Tracks without restriction. I’ve spent countless hours conjuring up cursed loops of Gangnam Style and Mr Brightside with friends or finding pulsating grooves with unexpected song pairings. This mechanic is genuinely fantastic and a huge catalyst for Fortnite’s social environment. If it ain’t broke, why fix it?

