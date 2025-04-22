I’m not an expert musician, but Fortnite lets me relive my younger days of playing in bands in my garage or renting out practice rooms in the city. The introduction of Jam Tracks adds a huge boost to the game’s unmatched social experience, and my friend and I have been hooked on creating loops ever since. Epic Games’ latest Fortnite update takes the feature to the next level.

Fortnite update V34.40 is rolling out globally, bringing glorious new cosmetics like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ iconic van to the island. However, for me, the arrival of multi-track mixing is a massive highlight. Fortnite leaker ‘HYPEX’ spotlights the new feature in a recent social media post, showcasing the ability to mix up to four tracks at once without the need for other players. Yes, you don’t need to rely on your pal to bring the Vengaboys or Hatsune Miku Jam Tracks to the stage anymore.

Players can assign loops to designated spots on the floor, whether you need a bass hook or a drum beat to get things going. Better yet, you do this across any of the battle royale game’s playlists. Sadly, you can’t do it on the lobby screen, though.

Considering how huge this is for cooking up bangers on the Jam Stage, Epic Games has remained surprisingly silent about it, teasing the feature not in the usual Fortnite patch notes, but within the Sabrina Carpenter skin blog post.

The developer says that players can lay down “up to four loops at the same time, depending on how many other players are jamming with you”, with the added benefit of joining a jam quicker with a single button press. These days, I typically socialize with friends through a Jam Track session, chatting rubbish while we conjure up cursed loops of hits from The Killers and Post Malone. It invites a unique sense of collaboration beyond just winning a cheeky dub in Zero Build, as we all work together to make something that truly grooves.

The mass removal of Fortnite Jam Tracks from the Item Shop has slightly hindered the experience—a setback I hope Epic Games addresses in the future.. Who knows, maybe the developer will reconsider before the Fortnite Nintendo Switch 2 port arrives.

