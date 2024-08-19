The idea of a Fortnite James Bond collaboration seems too surreal to think about and only seems to exist in my dreams. Epic Games may make them come true, though, as new leaks claim that the most iconic spy in movie history is poised to make a Fortnite debut. Although, it might not be how you envisioned the Mi6 operatives’ battle royale arrival.

According to prominent Fortnite leakers ‘HYPEX’ and ‘SamLeakss’, Fortnite’s next major vehicle drop will reportedly come in the form of James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5. It isn’t the first time Epic Games has collaborated with Bond custodians EON Productions, as the DB5 appeared in Rocket League in July 2022. On the potential of seeing Bond himself appear in one of the best battle royale games, SamLeakss posits that “while skins aren’t confirmed, I don’t see us getting James Bond x Fortnite without them.”

First seen in the 1964 classic Goldfinger, the DB5 is perhaps Bond’s most recognizable vehicle, alongside other worthy cars like the Aston Martin Vanquish. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see Bond’s car arrive without him, though. Long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are notably protective of the franchise, and without an actor currently inhabiting the role after Daniel Craig’s exit, we’re wondering exactly what Bond would be seen in Fortnite.

Developer RARE attempted to give players the option to play as different Bonds in easily one of the best FPS games ever made, Goldeneye. “I made Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, and Sean Connery,” says artist Brett Jones in the documentary GoldenEra.

However, due to licensing issues, RARE had to remove them from the game. If Bond himself does appear in-game, it’s possible that Epic Games may have been given some creative license to create an original character model, just like Hitman 3 studio IO Interactive is with the upcoming Project 007.

Goldfinger celebrates its 60th anniversary in September, and we reckon this is the ideal time for Epic to reveal its plans. Whatever they may be, let’s hope they leave us shaken and stirred.