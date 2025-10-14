Camp Crystal Lake isn't enough to contain Jason Voorhees. The Friday the 13th horror icon is leaving roasted marshmallows and log cabins behind for Fortnite, and he's even making an appearance in the Item Shop. But what if you could save your V-Bucks and get a free Jason Voorhees Fortnite skin? Yes, Epic Games is giving you a chance to add him to your locker without spending a single cent.

Of course, there is a catch. This is Fortnite, after all. Just like the Fortnite Power Rangers Cup, there's one thing that obtaining Jason Voorhees hinges on: you need to be good at the game. Getting a few easy dubs into Zero Build or Reload OG isn't going to cut it here, because the Jason Voorhees Cup is a limited-time event where the best of the best are competing to increase their odds of bagging the prize. Beginning on Thursday, October 16, 2025, there is just under three hours to show other players what you can do.

The Jason Voorhees Cup runs for around 2.5 hours, with teams able to play up to ten matches, according to Epic Games. You score points through your eliminations and overall placements, with matches starting before the session ends counting, too. In the end, the best teams in each region on the leaderboard are eligible to win the Jason Voorhees skin.

But what about tiebreakers? Epic Games clarifies that it first considers the total points scored, followed by the total number of wins in the session. If teams remain tied, the studio looks at the average number of eliminations per match, then average placement per match, and finally, total survival time across all matches.

Here's what you need to know about the point system:

1st place (Victory Royale) - ten points

2nd place - nine points

3rd place - eight points

4th place - seven points

5th place - six points

6th place - five points

7th place - four points

8th place - three points

9th place - two points

10th place - one point

Each elimination - one point

Now, you already know that Jason Voorhees is the main prize here. Like you, I'll take any chance to nab a free Fortnite skin and save some V-Bucks. However, there is one other prize up for grabs, just in case you don't manage to claim the skin itself. For your efforts, it looks like most players will receive the 'TGIF' emote. However, as this cup is just an opportunity to get these cosmetics early, you can expect them to land in the Item Shop shortly after the Jason Voorhees cup ends.

OCE / ASIA - 1st-150th place earns the Jason Voorhees skin

ME / BR / NAW - 1st-250th place earns the Jason Voorhees skin

NAC - 1st-500th place earns the Jason Voorhees skin

EU - 1st-850th place earns the Jason Voorhees skin

All regions - Score eight points to unlock the 'TGIF' emote

So, what do you think? Reckon you have what it takes to defeat some of the slickest battle royale game players out there? I reckon it'll be a blast, as these cups always bring out the sweats, and that's where the real entertainment is. While you prepare for the Jason Voorhees cup, don't forget to grab some Fortnite codes or check out the new Fortnitemares map.