As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Fortnite Kai Cenat skin brings Twitch royalty to the Item Shop

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is joining Fortnite with a new Icon Series skin, putting him alongside MrBeast, Ninja, and other famous creators.

Fortnite Kai Cenat: An image of Kai Cenat in the Fortnite Item Shop background.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Fortnite 

Fortnite skins are a multiverse of their own, with everything from Marvel to Ridley Scott's Alien cropping up in the Item Shop. However, the Icon Series is reserved only for high-profile additions, such as musicians like Billie Eilish or sports stars like Patrick Mahomes. Joining them is a new Kai Cenat Fortnite skin, as the famed Twitch streamer drops into the island.

That's because Epic Games isn't good at keeping Fortnite secrets, it seems. Kai Cenat began teasing a huge announcement on social media on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Speaking to their almost three million strong followers, Cenat confirms the following: "Fortnite Icon Series reveal tomorrow at 8:30 PM PST/11:30 PM EST." Is it a joke, or is Cenat joining Epic Games' massive Fortnite skins library?

Well, it is true. In a follow-up post on the official Fortnite X page, it simply quotes Cenat's post with "leaked" as the caption. As for what is included in the bundle, well, that remains to be seen. Kai Cenat will likely have multiple styles to use in-game, as well as Back Bling and Glider cosmetics inspired by their streaming antics. Given that Cenat is known for his highly theatrical and expensive marathon streams, Epic Games may pay tribute to his efforts.

Last December, Cenat teamed up with 'iShowSpeed' for a Fortnite stream that garnered over 186k viewers at its peak, and a total of 5.3 million hours watched.

Much of the stream showcases their desperation to earn a victory royale, with over 200 deaths clocked in over 57 hours. On December 30, they finally secured a win. I'm stuck in a grind for those Power Rangers skins right now, so I get it.

YouTube Thumbnail

With Cenat adding to the Icon Series lineup, is there anyone you'd want to see become part of it? I'd personally shell out some V-Bucks for a Foo Fighters bundle, just as long as it includes Dave Grohl's Gibson DG-335 signature guitar. I know the Pocket Tactics team would be swayed by a My Chemical Romance Icon Series pack. Black Parade tour in Fortnite Festival? That'd be iconic.

Beyond Kai Cenat, you can start looking forward to Fortnitemares 2025, which promises to be as spooky as ever. Be sure to grab some Fortnite codes before then.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.