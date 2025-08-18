Fortnite skins are a multiverse of their own, with everything from Marvel to Ridley Scott's Alien cropping up in the Item Shop. However, the Icon Series is reserved only for high-profile additions, such as musicians like Billie Eilish or sports stars like Patrick Mahomes. Joining them is a new Kai Cenat Fortnite skin, as the famed Twitch streamer drops into the island.

That's because Epic Games isn't good at keeping Fortnite secrets, it seems. Kai Cenat began teasing a huge announcement on social media on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Speaking to their almost three million strong followers, Cenat confirms the following: "Fortnite Icon Series reveal tomorrow at 8:30 PM PST/11:30 PM EST." Is it a joke, or is Cenat joining Epic Games' massive Fortnite skins library?

Well, it is true. In a follow-up post on the official Fortnite X page, it simply quotes Cenat's post with "leaked" as the caption. As for what is included in the bundle, well, that remains to be seen. Kai Cenat will likely have multiple styles to use in-game, as well as Back Bling and Glider cosmetics inspired by their streaming antics. Given that Cenat is known for his highly theatrical and expensive marathon streams, Epic Games may pay tribute to his efforts.

Last December, Cenat teamed up with 'iShowSpeed' for a Fortnite stream that garnered over 186k viewers at its peak, and a total of 5.3 million hours watched.

Much of the stream showcases their desperation to earn a victory royale, with over 200 deaths clocked in over 57 hours. On December 30, they finally secured a win. I'm stuck in a grind for those Power Rangers skins right now, so I get it.

With Cenat adding to the Icon Series lineup, is there anyone you'd want to see become part of it? I'd personally shell out some V-Bucks for a Foo Fighters bundle, just as long as it includes Dave Grohl's Gibson DG-335 signature guitar. I know the Pocket Tactics team would be swayed by a My Chemical Romance Icon Series pack. Black Parade tour in Fortnite Festival? That'd be iconic.

Beyond Kai Cenat, you can start looking forward to Fortnitemares 2025, which promises to be as spooky as ever. Be sure to grab some Fortnite codes before then.