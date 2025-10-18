Hatsune Miku's Fortnite debut is nothing short of ace, to be honest. Even if you're not a fan of the M@GICAL☆CURE! LOVE SHOT starlet, the effect her music has on many Jam Stage lobbies is brilliant. But how do you replicate that? Well, Epic Games' brand-new Kasane Teto Fortnite skin is a step in that direction. But when can you add her to your locker?

Right now, Epic Games is absolutely crushing it on the Fortnite skins front. I don't just mean in terms of sheer volume, either. With Fortnitemares occupying the Fortnite map with creepy POIs and the opportunity to terrify players as Ghostface, it's both cursed and amusing seeing Ethan Hawke's The Grabber skin facing off against Scooby Doo and Doja Cat. Wild times indeed. That's why seeing Teto land on the island isn't exactly out of the ordinary.

According to prolific Fortnite scooper 'HYPEX', Teto is headed to Fortnite over the next few weeks, but it isn't offering a specific date just yet. The leaker's track record includes the debut of Miku in the hit battle royale game, thanks to some handy datamining to access her files in-game. The claim is backed up by 'ShiinaBR', but the real question is: what does her bundle include?

Whereas Miku's appearance on the Festival Stage gave players an exclusive Music Pass to complete, it's unclear whether Teto is set to receive the same treatment. It's possible that she could receive a separate track of rewards to earn, alongside an Item Shop bundle that likely contains the Teto skin itself, one emote, a Backbling, a Harvesting Tool, and at least one Jam Track.

It'd be a shame if Teto's arrival didn't come with any music to purchase, given how Epic Games fumbled this aspect with the recent KPop Demon Hunters skins. Either way, Teto's Fortnite debut is making my colleagues at Pocket Tactics HQ excited, even if some of us are wondering if other Vocaloid stars are in consideration to drop onto the island.

Could we see the likes of Kagamine Rin and Len battling for Chug Jugs and using some of the best Fortnite guns in the heat of the moment? Anything is possible in Fortnite, after all. In the meantime, if you're not grabbing Fortnite codes, you can check out something far creepier, and that's Mob Entertainment's Fortnite Poppy Playtime Escape Trials mode if you dare.