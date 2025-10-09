I don't ask for much, Fortnite. I've spent endless amounts of my bank account on silly little in-game skins to the point that it's embarrassing to discuss. And while I haven't bought any precious V-Bucks in recent months, I would if one elusive skin finally returned. It's only been 1,462 days (at the time of writing), but now's the time for Mistborn's Kelsier to make a return.

Fortnite's no stranger to crossovers, but one of the most bizarre is easily Mistborn's Kelsier. Not because it's a bad skin, in fact, it's a great homage to my favorite fantasy novels, but it was a random addition that has since been left to gather dust, while other, less important (to me) collaborations take the spotlight in the free Switch game.

Few books deserve a shot at becoming the best RPG, yet Mistborn is one of them. Unfortunately, I'm still waiting for the day an adaptation comes, a hole in my heart that could be somewhat patched up with the return of Kelsier, one of the main protagonists of the Era 1 trilogy.

Outfitted in his iconic Mistcloak, alongside Glass Daggers that can be affected by any Allomancy, Kelsier's aesthetic gives him the assassin-like vibe that he deserves. Although I'm not sure why he has Hemalurgic Spikes as a back bling, I'm willing to let it slide purely so I can enjoy running around as Kelsier on my handheld console.

As of writing this feature on October 9, 2025, it's been four full years and a single day since Kelsier was last in the Item Shop. As someone who only got around to reading the books recently, this is painstakingly frustrating. I love KPop Demon Hunters coming to Fortnite, so thanks for that, Epic Games, but if I don't have Kelsier again soon, I will be forced to Coinshot my way into your offices and press the button that brings him back. Pretty please.

I'm not past bargaining or begging, Epic, trust me. I'll go ahead and buy some V-Bucks and, if you can, I'd be more than happy to buy a Vin skin or a Wax and Wayne bundle. Especially Wayne from Era 2, please, it would be relatively simple, so long as you can switch out his hats. Anything to make Mistborn come back, and I'll do it. Author Brandon Sanderson made reference to the fact that the contract allows for Vin to come to Fortnite on Reddit, so please let it happen.

Lord Ruler knows I need more Mistborn in my life, so if you could do that, Epic Games, that would be great. I'd love it if Kelsier managed to make his way to the best FPS game with a Call of Duty collaboration, too. Maybe his assault rifle could be loaded with metals in vials or something, Mistcloak flowing as you sprint around.