A new era is upon us in Epic Games’ multi-experience giant, and that era is Fortnite Kicks. Nope, Fortnite doesn’t have melee combat with jujitsu kicks, but it does have shoes – and plenty of them. Yes, the latest cosmetic update adds the option to kit out your character with a sleek pair of sneakers, but there is a small catch.

Fortnite Kicks launched on Thursday, November 21, 2024, alongside the fresh seasonal theme, Fortnite Remix. Kicks take up an additional slot in your locker and you can equip them to almost every character in the free Switch game. However, it’s possible that your favorite Fortnite skin could be incompatible, as Epic Games clarifies in a recent blog post that “at launch, Kicks will be equipable with over 500 existing outfits, with more than 95% of Outfits expected to be compatible by Spring of 2025.”

In my own experience with the battle royale game lately, skins for Solid Snake and a good portion of Marvel characters – sadly including Thanos – can’t roam around the island with a nice pair of Jordans. However, you may be glad to know that the likes of John Wick, Metal Gear Solid 2’s Raiden, The Terminator, and even Star Wars villain Kylo Ren can be equipped with the finest sneakers Fortnite has to offer.

Following previous collaborations with Nike in the past, like the Airphoria event last year, it isn’t too surprising to see Epic Games team up with the multi-billion dollar sportswear titan. But how do you get them? You can buy Fortnite Kicks from the item shop, or get them by purchasing the Fortnite battle pass for 950 V-Bucks. However, not every pair of Kicks is available in the item shop.

If you’re looking to get the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Black Toe Reimagined cosmetic, these are exclusive to owners of the battle pass. At launch, there are eight different Nike sneaker sets to get your hands on, as well as some shark-themed Chomp Stompers.

Nike Cortez Leather OG

Nike Shox R4 ‘Comet Red’

Nike Air Foamposite One ‘Galaxy’

Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Black Toe Reimagined’

Air Jordan 11 ‘Black/Gym Red’

Air Jordan 3 ‘Black Cement-Gray’

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Palomino’

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Manila’

After huge Marvel crossovers and Mad Max-style events, the latest season feels like a step toward those older, classic vibes that shone so brightly with the arrival of Fortnite OG last year. Once you’ve got hold of the Kicks you’re looking for, be sure to take them for a spin with our handy list of Fortnite Creative codes.

You can also follow us on Google News to keep up to date with all the latest mobile hardware and gaming news.