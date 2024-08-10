It looks like D23 will give us a Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collaboration, according to reliable leakers on Twitter. Disney and Epic Games have teamed up to stream D23 in-game in Fortnite this year, strengthening the ties between the two companies and hinting at even more Disney properties entering the battle royale.

Fortnite leaker DaRyo1989 announced that Epic Games’ continued partnership with Disney will result in a Kingdom Hearts collaboration that the company will announce at this year’s D23 conference, which kicked off this weekend. Fans are expecting news about the upcoming Kingdom Hearts games like KH4 and Missing-Link, but considering how sparse announcements for the series are, there’s a lot of excitement around the crossover.

Another leaker, SpushFNBR, notes that DaRyo announced this leak alongside claiming that the Fortnite Marvel store would be a permanent addition to the game, which turned out to be true. The Kingdom Hearts collab is rumored to include a mythic keyblade weapon, and two other Disney properties – Darkwing Duck and Gargoyles – will join the game alongside Sora and friends.

Of course, we can’t 100% confirm that the Kingdom Hearts characters are coming to Fortnite until Epic Games and Disney announce it themselves, but the Fortnite leak community has an incredible track record, so we hope this collab comes to fruition!

That’s everything we know so far about the leaked Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collaboration. While you’re here, check out our guide to all the Kingdom Hearts keyblades, the best Mickey Mouse games, and the best Disney games next.