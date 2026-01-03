You can get the Fortnite Kitsune Sidekick for free right now, if you did this one thing

There are way too many things to spend V-Bucks on in Fortnite. Between skins, emotes, and Jam Tracks, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Sidekicks are the latest Item Shop addition to factor in, and now, Epic Games is giving away the Fortnite Kitsune Sidekick for a limited time. That's right, you don't need to shell out anything to get it - providing you own a key cosmetic.

With the addition of Sidekicks in Fortnite, Epic Games is retroactively giving players items as a reward for spending V-Bucks in the past. Recent examples include the Bonesy Sidekick, which the developer awarded to players who had acquired the Bonesy Back Bling previously. Can you see where this is going? Yes, the new Kitsune Sidekick is directly linked to the Back Bling of the same name from the Season Ten Battle Pass.

If you were playing Epic's battle royale game back in August 2019 and happened to unlock the Kitsune Pet Back Bling, then you'll automatically receive the Kitsune Sidekick for free. Epic Games confirms in a recent social media post on X that the Sidekick is appearing in-game from Saturday, January 3, 2026. To find out whether you have it already, all you need to do is boot up Fortnite.

Once the game's main menu loads, you should get a notification confirming that the Sidekick is now in your locker. Easy peasy. Sadly, though, you won't be able to get this cosmetic through any other method. The Kitsune Sidekick is exclusively reserved for owners of the Kitsune Pet Back Bling. There won't be any Item Shop bundles or additional quests to unlock it in-game.

There is, however, another Sidekick you can spend your V-Bucks on. As part of the Item Shop refresh, you can add Kit to your Sidekick roster. You may remember Kit from the Chapter Two Season Three Battle Pass, who appears in Fortnite as a mechanized cat. If you're feeling the Kitsune FOMO, then Kit is the next best thing - as long as you have 1,200 V-Bucks to spend.

I'm personally hoping that Epic Games keeps giving us more Back to the Future cosmetics. Between two of the best Fortnite skins ever, Marty McFly and Doc Brown, rounding it off with an Einstein Sidekick would be the icing on the cake. He's the world's first time traveller, so it's only fair.