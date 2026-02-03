Fresh off a Grammy win, KPop Demon Hunters is coming back to Fortnite

KPop Demon Hunters didn't just make waves on Netflix last year, but their presence in Fortnite turned out to be one of the better crossovers of 2025. From limited-time modes to cosmetic bundles, it's safe to say Sony Pictures Animation and Epic Games did a decent job bringing them to the island. But it's time for an encore, as a second wave of Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters skins is coming.

If you missed out on the first batch of KPop Demon Hunter Fortnite skins, then you'll want to keep an eye on the Item Shop this week. In a new post from Fortnite on social media, Epic Games teases the Grammy Award-winning group's return. The post simply references the song Golden, with no images or anything else to accompany it. Although some players are speculating it could be something different, bringing up Golden's lyrics practically confirms it.

Another wave of Fortnite skins for the hit Netflix movie has been rumored since October last year, but didn't materialize. The first hints of what the next drop would include came in a tease from leaker 'HYPEX', who claims players can get their hands on musical emotes for Golden and How It's Done, alongside a free loading screen. The HUNTR/X loading screen is already in-game, as it became available during the launch of the short-lived Demon Rush playlist.

Besides the two emotes, HYPEX's recent leaks say that the Saja Boys are likely to get their own cosmetics, as well a Derpy Sidekick and the resurrection of themed Mythic weapons. Whether this means new weapons are coming is unclear, but you can safely assume that the following items will be scattered around the Fortnite map: Rumi's Empowered Sword, Zoey's Golden Bubble Shield, Derpy Tiger's Teleporter Mask, and Mira's X-tra Spicy Ramyeon.

Based on previous releases, the Saja Boys - Mystery, Abby, Jinu, Baby, and Romance - will cost around 1.5k V-Bucks each. For a collective bundle, you can expect to shell out at least 2.8k V-Bucks to get the whole band. HYPEX iterates that Jinu is definitely on the cards to appear, but it's not known whether Epic will release skins for every member.

I reckon that you'll be able to get your hands on the HUNTR/X bundle, though, as it'll probably be reinstated in the store for a short period. All we need is some more Fortnite codes, and then we'll really be cooking.