It's the most-watched original title on Netflix, and a sequel is in the works. It can only be KPop Demon Hunters, of course, and now they're leaping off the stage into Fortnite. Their arrival in Epic Games' battle royale juggernaut is long-rumored, and the first look at what to expect in the Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters bundle is here. But does it include their rivals, the Saja Boys?

We're wondering that because, well, Fortnitemares is right around the corner. Sure, Fortnite skins for Scooby Doo and Ghostface are cool. Yet, it seems ideal to bring a group of demonic musicians into the game when the event arrives, right? Sadly, it appears that the Saja Boys won't be accompanying Huntr/x in Fortnite when their cosmetics land in the Item Shop.

According to scooper 'HYPEX', they claim, alongside leaker 'ShiinaBR', that the forthcoming KPop Demon Hunters cosmetics only feature the members of Huntr/x. It's a tad disappointing, as seeing Jinu with a blue tiger companion or Backbling could be pretty awesome. However, it isn't all bad. While we don't have glimpses of Mira or Rumi to cast our eyes on right now, the first look at Zoey's skin design is here.

There isn't a dive into her accompanying items like her signature throwing knives, but her design should please you, especially if you're a fan of Huntr/x's main rapper. Epic Games is already teasing the KPop Demon Hunters collaboration elsewhere on social media, too. Appearing in the comments of Rei Ami's TikTok feed, the developer tells Zoey's actress to look at the "fit check" in their direct messages.

As there are three members in the band, you can probably expect the full bundle to cost around 3,000 V-Bucks or higher. It follows the pricing that similar bundles featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or even the recent Daft Punk Experience cosmetics.

The highlights will obviously be their music, because what's the point of this crossover otherwise? I'd say that songs like Golden and What It Sounds Like are definitely in the conversation to become Jam Tracks, but Takedown and How It's Done would be just as good. So how about the rest of the band? If Epic Games keeps up this pace, we'll probably see what Rumi and Mira's skins look like shortly.

Fortnitemares typically happens early on in October, and it could appear in the next Fortnite patch notes as early as October 9, 2025. There's plenty to check out, like nabbing Fortnite codes, until then. Delulu mode is already proving to be a hit, despite tons of player bans right out of the gate, and you can play it right now.