Lego Fortnite's Bestie Fest spreads girl power through Brick Bay

Big changes have arrived in Lego Fortnite's Brick Life, as Leelah and Halley launch the Bestie Fest across Brick Bay. The month-long event pits the Winkycats against the Hoppabuns in the ultimate contest of friendship, and there are plenty of rewards on the line.

Fortnite's game modes aren't all focused on shooting and crafting. Lego Fortnite offers a range of colorful, creative experiences for all ages, including Brick Life, which merges the big city vibe of games like GTA with the social experience of games like Roblox. Fortnite gave its iconic best friend duo, Leelah and Halley, the minifigure treatment, so they're here to celebrate with the whole city. Take part in a range of friendship-building quests like lighting fireworks, pulling pranks, and handing out presents to earn some adorable cat and bunny-themed items for your home.

The Bestie Fest isn't the only feline feature of today's Lego Fortnite update, as there are new prizes to earn from the Cat Cafe Barista and Stable Hand Brick Life jobs. The Purrr-fect furniture set looks suspiciously like the Meowscles Fortnite skin, but we won't think too much about it. If you prefer food service to animal husbandry, The Golden Cart and Bobom Milk Tea have new rewards on offer for their employees, too, including a beautiful bonsai tree and your very own tea dispenser.

When is the Lego Fortnite Brick Life Bestie Fest event?

Lego Fortnite Brick Life's Bestie Fest runs from July 29, 2025, to August 26, 2025. Make sure to vote for either the Hoppabuns or the Winkycats to earn extra rewards when the event ends.

Once you've had your fun in Brick Bay, you should check out the new Fortnite Six Stack game mode in Fortnite's Blitz Royale. Or you can explore the new Supernova Academy Lego Fortnite map in Expeditions to learn more about Mask Maker Daiga's plans.