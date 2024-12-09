Who needs that yee-yee ass GTA 6 when LEGO Fortnite lets you commit crimes?

LEGO Fortnite is back at it again, with a massive expansion coming this week through a round of updates that opens the gates to Brick Life. Up to 32 of you can live the high life in the heart of a bustling metropolis in the world of Fortnite, whether you’re busy building a strong criminal reputation and stealing cars, or making friends and customizing your dream home. Brick Life launches on December 12, with plenty of its own updates in the future including new jobs, events, and resources.

So no, we might not have GTA 6 yet, but we don’t need it, because we can roleplay to our heart’s content in the blocky world of LEGO Fortnite that we all know and love. The world is quite literally your oyster, because you can become a sushi chef, or a security guard, or you can simply adventure your way around the city taking on various missions with a whole lobby of other people. Brick Life is taking the huge popularity of GTA RP and wrapping it up into a colorful, slightly more PG version of the long-standing servers in GTA V. Granted, you’re probably not going to be able to hang out at the strip club or run people down in your car, you’ll just have to wait for GTA 6 for that.

Brick Life isn’t the only new name on the scene, though. As part of the string of updates, LEGO Fortnite is now due to be slightly renamed to LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, and the moniker ‘LEGO Fortnite’ will be used to reference the space inside of Fortnite itself that houses all of our blocky escapades. It seems as though Fortnite is following in the footsteps of Roblox, gradually transitioning to a full gaming platform instead of just a game on its own. LEGO and Epic are firm friends, considering we have both LEGO Obby Fun and LEGO Raft Survival which were created with Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, alongside what we’ll now know as Odyssey, and the Brick Life RP game mode.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey is set for a soft relaunch on December 10, just before Brick Life, and it’s bringing a brand-new boss called the Storm King. As well as that, the update introduces improvements to the base gameplay, such as an overhaul of the progression system, and the introduction of slightly different crafting systems, so it hopefully won’t be too much of a pain to get hold of LEGO Fortnite Flexwood or LEGO Fortnite Knotroot.

All of this wonderfully bricky innovation stems from the long-term partnership between the LEGO Group and Epic Games, and since LEGO Fortnite launched last year, LEGO elements and tools were released to Fortnite creators in the hope that the community would expand on the collaboration and foster creativity and experimentation.

Which is exactly what the old-school LEGO sets did way back in the day. It’s a pretty cool way to bring the building block mentality of old, into a newer, technologically advanced space. We’re sure this is only the beginning, but we can’t wait to boot up a Brick Life server, get our imaginations rolling, and play with everyone else.

