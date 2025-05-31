Fortnite has its fair share of Creator experiences that attempt to replicate the unique thrills of COD Zombies, many of which fall short of the mark. Yet, Pandvil Network's stab at the beloved survival mode isn't one of them. Oozing with aura and all the staples Call of Duty fans have come to love, Lighthouse Zombies is worth your attention.

We're approaching the end of Fortnite's Galactic Battle, leaving little time to grind for that Emperor Palpatine skin on the battle pass. Aside from jumping onto the Jam Stage, I'm recommending that you give Lighthouse Zombies a try. Like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Pandvil Network's map merges traditional FPS game fights with a third-person toggle, although the developer's map is far more in line with COD Zombies arenas of the past.

Repairable windows, buildables, and secrets to unravel are all here, with minimal handholding along the way. More recent Call of Duty staples like crafting tables are here, too, but it's the map's chilling design that quickly hooked me. It screams Call of the Dead, with an abandoned town, harbour, and fishing huts coated in a dreary, foggy storm. It'd be easier to score points with fans like me by recreating favorites like Kino Der Toten, but it's impressive that Pandvil Network brings its spin here.

For obvious reasons, perks and familiar weapons get renamed, with funny alternatives like Saviour Soda replacing Quick Revive. Like I said earlier, as this is a Fortnite Creative experience, it means you can earn additional XP outside of the battle royale game's usual weekly and daily challenges.

Combined with Fortnite's currently Supercharged XP gains, rising through the ranks is fairly fast. It also helps that chaining kills together is generous on this front, too. However, just like Fortnite codes, this could get patched out later, so do it while you can.

With no new Zombies content headed to Black Ops 6 anytime soon, this is a decent alternative to keep things ticking over until the long-rumored Janus Towers map arrives. If you can round up a squad, be sure to try your hand at defeating the map's powerful boss. To see what it's all about, type 4088-9602-7302 into the search bar next time you boot up Fortnite.

