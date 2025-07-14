As ridiculous as some crossovers may be, Fortnite is all the better for it. The heralding of Galactus in the Nexus War update is legendary, and the recent Superman collaboration is a joyous time for all. But what's next for Epic Games' seasoned battle royale titan? Well, you could play a part in shaping the future.

It isn't uncommon for Epic Games to send out surveys, especially ones about brand-new Fortnite content. Whether it's small tweaks to the Fortnite map or what cosmetics it should consider adding next, most players can have a say about what happens in the free Switch game. After all, it led us to the arrival of Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish. However, the battle royale game developer is swapping out microphones for capes, it seems, according to prominent tipster 'Egyptian Fortnite Leaker'.

According to their latest post on the social media platform X, they purport that Epic Games is gathering feedback on past seasonal events and whether players would like the developer to revisit them. In the survey, Epic Games suggests the notion of bringing back elements from crossovers with Godzilla, Batman's Arkham City, Marvel, or Star Wars. Each of these properties mentions mid-season events, limited-time mode, and entire seasons themed around specific movies, shows, or brands.

Star Wars and Marvel are the biggest outliers in Fortnite, with multiple cosmetic packs, limited-time playlists, and more to entice players to embrace each fandom. Meanwhile, DC Comics' role to play in Fortnite is making a comeback. During the era of the DC Extended Universe, where moviegoers lobbied for Zack Snyder's return and Dwayne Johnson sold us the promise of a hierarchy change, events tied to movies like Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, and Justice League were nowhere to be seen.

Although multiple DC heroes and villains are regularly available in the item shop, their impact isn't quite as palpable. That's changing, though. The latest season, titled Super, centers on the Man of Steel himself.

David Corenswet's iteration of Superman is a highly sought-after Fortnite skin right now, and the addition of the Fortnite Superman Mythic makes matches a race to acquire his powers. I'm eager for Epic Games to chase more DC Comics events, as I've had more than my fair share of Marvel over the years.

