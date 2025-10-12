Fortnite is going all-in this year for its annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares. There are horror icons like Jason Voorhees turning up on the island, but for some, the brand-new Meg Fortnite skin is worth coughing up V-Bucks for. Well, who is she? Why is she kicking up a storm with players? One thing I do know for sure is that this isn't the first Meg that comes to my mind.

It takes a lot to unnerve me with anything related to Fortnite. After all, it's a silly, wild battle royale game where just about any movie, TV show, or musician can be part of the lore. Yet, every once in a while, a very cursed skin appears, and for me, Family Guy's Peter Griffin is one of them. Epic Games' muscle-bound overhaul of Quahog's best father is both eyebrow-raising and funny in a single bound, so when I see the news of a Meg Fortnite skin appearing, my hopes are raised for another Family Guy collaboration.

Imagine my surprise when I open the Item Shop to find the Meg in question, a cutesy character with an adoration for all things feline. She's even part of the Meowscles of a Boxer set, named after the charming humanoid calico cat and member of SHADOW - a rogue mercenary faction operating in the shadows. Yes, Fortnite lore contains spies and agents working against each other, Cold War style. It's incredibly dumb, but I absolutely eat it up.

Give me ridiculous lore any day. Either way, Meg is here to stay, at least for a few days anyway. You can head to the Item Shop right now and get the Meowscles of a Boxer for 1500 V-Bucks, or just Meg on her own for 800 V-Bucks. She's easily one of the cheapest skins in-game, as Scooby Doo and Shaggy's bundle can set you back a hefty 3400 V-Bucks. That's at a discounted rate, too, as it typically costs 8000 normally.

There's quite a bit of mystery surrounding Meg in the game's lore. Aside from dubbing her the "cat's meows" in her Item Shop description, we don't know much else about her past. Perhaps she is also part of SHADOW, but in the game's ever-changing lore, the most famous Meg is Megalo Don - the leader of the Wasteland Warriors from Chapter 5 Season 3.

