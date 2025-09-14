Epic Games rarely misses the beat when it comes to Fortnite updates. Unless there are major technical issues or a compelling reason to delay it, hotfixes and major event patches are released promptly. It hasn't worked out that way for this season's biggest update yet, but on September 18, it's time to control the Fortnite Megazord.

Like you, I've been wondering when Epic Games would debut the Power Rangers' iconic combination of the five Dinozords in-game. Aside from the Green Ranger, it is easily the highlight of Fortnite's Shock N' Awesome trailer. I'm more excited for it after seeing how well the developer can handle outlandish playable characters, like Godzilla's stint on the Fortnite map, too. But as you know, our sword-wielding, humanoid robot didn't appear in the patch notes earlier this week.

Epic Games confirms the patch is deploying on Thursday, September 18, 2025. It features the Megazord as a fully playable mech, allowing players to control it and fight off the gigantic Bug Queen. Yes, you can even use the Power Sword to swipe at the creepy insect foe. However, the Megazord isn't staying in Fortnite for all of the season, sadly.

The Megazord's debut in the battle royale game is part of an event called Fortnite Megazord Rising, which concludes on Friday, October 3, 2025. Of course, just over two weeks is a decent amount of time to try your hand at sitting in the Megazord's driver's seat. I just wish it could be around for the majority of Chapter 6, Season 4.

Looking at the footage of the Megazord, it seems that each member of your Fortnite squad can control individual parts of the mech during battle. There are also logos for four different attack variants, including sword swipes and projectiles. Given how cumbersome the Megazord is, it's a nice touch to see Epic Games make it a co-op activity, rather than a solo battle.

For battle pass owners, the Megazord is also a reward you can earn, with a Black and Gold bonus variant on the bonus rewards page. Alongside it, you can expect legendary Power Rangers' nemesis Lord Zedd to appear in Fortnite, too. Leader of the Evil Space Aliens and a self-proclaimed Emperor of Evil, Lord Zedd first appeared in Season 2 of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers.

Since then, he's continued to pop up across different shows, with recent spots in Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury. Whether he's available in the Item Shop or as an unlockable quest is yet to come, but Lord Zedd is a great Fortnite skin for anyone's locker. Until then, don't forget to get this free Bug Punk Sunny skin before it's too late. There's also time to get a dash of Fortnite codes.