A new Fortnite Metallica event is all the reason you need to hop back into Epic Games’ multi-game hub, especially as the metal legends are only taking the stage for a limited-time. Metallica’s Fuel, Fire, Fury event is your free ticket to see James Hetfield and co. blaze through some thrash metal classics before the band leaves the game altogether.

Metallica confirms on social media that the band will be bringing back their dazzling digital show until Monday, August 5, 2024. The event was previously in the battle royale game at the start of the current season, but has been absent for a few weeks. Hey, even Metallica needs a hiatus from guzzling chug jugs with Jonesy and the rest of the Fortnite crew.

Epic Games promises that the special music game event is “a Metallica show like no other”, and if you’ve even seen a glimpse of their real-life shows on TikTok or YouTube, you’ll know this sentiment isn’t to be taken lightly. Taking place over the course of 30-minute slots, you can still join in the event even if you’ve missed the start of the show. Just don’t start pushing past other gig-goers to get a good start. That’s just poor concert etiquette, folks, even if it is on your mobile or Nintendo Switch.

As for the setlist, Metallica’s selection of tunes is the usual hit affair you’d find at their blistering live shows. Here’s what you can expect to hear:

Lux Æterna

Hit the Lights

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Master of Puppets

Enter Sandman

While it is a setlist of certified bangers, it would be nice to see the band pull out some other gems before they wave goodbye to Fortnite. Perhaps a bit of King Nothing, All Nightmare Long, Creeping Death, or Orion? Alongside the band’s resurrection of this soon-to-be-gone event, you’ve still got time to grind away at the Fortnite Festival pass too.

The current pass contains all members of Metallica, with Lars Ulrich becoming instantly available for purchasing the premium track. However, as you may have expected, frontman James Hetfield is locked away at the last level of the pass.

When Metallica does leave though, there are more collaborations set to debut on the Festival stage. Leaks claim that K-Pop sensation NewJeans are coming to the game later this year, with Snoop Dogg and Karol G also reportedly on the roster.

If you’re looking for more tunes and bangers to bop along to, you can also check out our Roblox music codes to add an array of songs to any game you’re creating.