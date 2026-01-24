Fortnite's Michael Scott skin is here for The Office fans, and yes, you can do The Scarn

Would he rather be feared or loved? The answer is both for Michael Scott. Steve Carell's lovable manager from The Office is in Fortnite. Yes, that's a real sentence that you're reading. I still can't believe it either, and to be honest, this is the exact kind of gonzo collaboration I live for. The Fortnite Michael Scott skin is live in-game, and he isn't alone either.

The Office is one of those shows that is brimming with quotes, clips, and background gags that we still talk about to this day. We all have our favorite episodes, don't we? Although I won't accept any other answer besides 'Dinner Party' if we're talking about the best episode in The Office's history. But if you ever fancied making Michael Scott or Dwight Schrute claim some battle royale game dubs or rock out on the Fortnite Festival Stage, the time is now.

The Item Shop currently contains The Office Bundle, which is available for 3,000 V-Bucks. Inside this package, you'll get Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, two Back Blings, two Harvesting Tools, two emotes, one glider, and a pair of Kicks. For fans of the Scott's Totts founder, you can roam around with this 'World's Best Boss' on your back, while smashing down walls with a Dundie. But the best inclusion is undoubtedly 'The Scarn' as an emote.

Just two days before this collaboration dropped, my friends and I pondered what kind of things Epic Games could include. Would they give us a Recyclops skin for Dwight? Maybe Scott's holiday outfit during his trip to Sandles, Jamaica? If we're really lucky, Epic might have unveiled Jim Halpert with his Goldenface visage from Threat Level Midnight. The Office isn't exactly short of moments to pull from.

The fact that The Scarn dance is here is actually brilliant. Fair play, Epic. Michael also includes two additional outfits: one based on his Blind Guy McSqueezy improv-comedy character, and a Date Mike variant. On the Dwight side of things, you can sport his short-sleeve mustard shirt, alongside his holstered banana and flip-phone.

There's also a style based on his appearance in 'Stress Relief', where he dons a CPR dummy's face in the guise of Hannibal Lecter. Each character is also available for 1,500 V-Bucks each, too, just in case you have a preference.

Following Marty McFly, The Bride, and Pulp Fiction Fortnite skins, this duo represents Epic Games' design shift for crafting crossovers. Character likenesses are far more realistic and less cartoony than in the past. It's genuinely impressive. But who will be next to drop into the island? Let us know over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.