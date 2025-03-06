We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Fortnite’s Mickey 17 collab lets you shoot Edward Cullen

Minigame Maps and Mickey 17 come together to bring endless Robert Pattinson clones to Fortnite, and yes, you’re supposed to shoot them.

A model of Robert Pattinson in the Fortnite Mickey 17 collab
To celebrate the release of Mickey 17, Sawhorse Productions, Warner Bros. Entertainment, and Click Media Group bring the “Mickey Royale” experience to Fortnite’s MiniGame Box PVP.

Sometimes, there’s no better teammate than yourself, and Fortnite’s latest collab with the upcoming movie, Mickey 17, proves this. Take part in the Mickey Royale now to see what you’re made of and how many times you can come back in one game.

You can use the code 8532-9413-6963 to play with up to 16 players and see how much mileage your Mickeys really have. If you, um, ‘lose’ a Mickey, you can simply print another. Every Mickey that you eliminate gives you a power-up, so there’s a plus to getting rid of him a few times.

There are already over 300k Mickey eliminations, so clearly, no one has any qualms about shooting a version of Robert Pattinson in the face. I’m waiting for Twilight skins to come to the game so I can run around as a sparkly vampire, but this is a close second… I guess.

YouTube Thumbnail

To jump in and play, click this link and head on into the Minigame Box PvP experience. Remember, you need Fortnite installed and updated in order to be able to play this mode.

