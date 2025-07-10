Costumes and characters arriving in Epic Games' hit battle royale is nothing new, with Superman's freshest look also arriving in-game, but guess what? It turns out he's not alone, with Fortnite's Mister Terrific and The Engineer skins apparently poised to drop within the next day.

According to leaker @SpushFNBR, the new Fortnite skins are for Mister Terrific and The Engineer, a hero and villain, respectively, with them set to release at 2am CEST / 1am BST on July 11, which is 5pm PT on July 10. If the rumor turns out to be true, you can parade around as two underrated DC characters very soon.

Each costume costs 1.5k V-bucks, though you can also pick up some other goodies as part of the collaboration, including the T-Axe pickaxe, emotes, and backbling, with the cheapest item coming in at 300 V-bucks, so you can explore the Fortnite map in style.

Both Mister Terrific and The Engineer are in James Gunn's new Superman movie, with the former proving to be a steadfast ally of the titular hero, while the latter is on Lex Luthor's team.

Also, as part of the new DC collaboration, it appears as though we're getting some Fortnite Superman powers to enjoy, too, because what good is it to play as the Son of Krypton if he can't fly? I spent entirely far too long waiting to see a guy I know can fly, fly in Smallville, so I appreciate Epic not leading me on for ten years.

Regardless of who you play as, you need to know what the best Fortnite guns and Fortnite ballistic weapons are if you want any hope of being the victor. If you need a break from the battle royale game, we have a whole heap of DC games you can check out for more hero action.